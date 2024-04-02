Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian came out in support of NCAA basketball player Angel Reese as she broke down during a press conference after the Louisiana State University (LSU) match against the University of Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Reese's team LSU lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight round of March Madness 87-94. Iowa Hawkeyes's Caitlin Clark's 41-point effort helped Iowa defeat the defending champions LSU and reach the final four.

Post the defeat, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith faced the media. Reese revealed that after winning the NCAA women’s basketball championship in 2023, she has faced death threats and threatening messages. But she continued to stay strong for her team.

"I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened," Angel Reese said. "I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. All this has happened since I won the national championship."

Her teammate Flau'jae Johnson came to her defense, saying nobody knew the 'real Angel Reese', adding that she was a very strong person.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent a message of support to Reese as he reshared the video and urged people to not pass racist remarks or send death threats.

"Be a decent sports fan: talk your talk, but do not send death threats or racist harassment," Ohanian wrote on his X( formerly Twitter) account.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is a staunch advocate of women's sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an advocate for women's sports. From supporting Williams to investing in the NWSL franchise Angel City FC, Ohanian has walked the talk of supporting women's sports.

In light of the NCAA women’s basketball championship, the Reddit co-founder recently reshared his two-year-old post about providing women's basketball equal opportunities as men's basketball to reap profits.

"2 years ago 😆 and some of y'all were really my replies saying I was wrong. Thank you!" Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Bloomberg Quicktales, mentioning how women's sports had a history of underinvestment. The American added that building fan bases and increasing brand partnerships would help realize its value.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations. When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence. You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value," Ohanian said.

