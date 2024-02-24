David Ferrer has voiced his support for fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz following the latter's consecutive tournament setbacks, dating back to his defeat against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters.

Since his loss to the Serb in Cincinnati last year, Alcaraz has been unable to reach the finals of any tournament, let alone winning one. The Spaniard made it to the semifinals at the US Open, China Open and ATP Finals. He also advanced to the Round of 16 in the Shanghai Masters, which was followed by an opening-round exit in Paris.

2024 hasn't been treating Alcaraz well either. The 20-year-old started his season at the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals, only to be defeated by Alexander Zverev. He then failed to defend his Argentina Open title and faced a shock exit in his Rio Open opener.

Despite that, Carlos Alcaraz's compatriot and Spain's Davis Cup captain David Ferrer has come to his defense. Ferrer likened Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, noting that even they didn't win everything at the young Spaniard's age.

"He is No. 2 in the world, but you cannot demand that a 20-year-old tennis player always win," Ferrer said in a press conference in Rio (via Eurosport).

"He is a special player, of the caliber of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, or Novak Djokovic. But he still has a lot of time and you can't ask him to win everything. I don't remember Rafa, Djokovic winning everything at that age," he added.

"Carlos Alcaraz is in a year of transition where it is logical that there will be more pressure" - David Ferrer

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with his Wimbledon 2023 trophy

David Ferrer also mentioned that it's understandable for everyone to expect Carlos Alcaraz to win everything, especially considering he has already claimed two Grand Slam titles at such a young age.

"It is logical that we want him to win everything and in the last year and a half he has played at a very high level, having won two Grand Slams," Ferrer said in the aforementioned press conference.

However, according to Ferrer, it's also important to acknowledge that Alcaraz is currently undergoing a transitional phase where he must sustain a high level of performance as most of his opponents have become more familiar with his game.

"Now Carlos [Alcaraz] is in a year of transition, a year where it is logical that there will be more pressure because you have to maintain the high level and also because his rivals know him better," Ferrer said.

Alcaraz suffered an ankle injury during his opening-round match against Thiago Monteiro at the Rio Open on Wednesday (February 21), forcing him to give a walkover.

The World No. 2 later shared on Instagram that he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral sprain, which will sideline him for a few days. He is now eying a return at the Las Vegas exhibition match with Rafael Nadal on March 3, followed by the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (March 6-17).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis