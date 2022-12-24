"Dragging them through the mud" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's subtle jibe at Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu regarding Forbes list

Tennis fans have shared their opinions regarding Iga Swiatek’s comments about her ranking on the Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid female athletes, which also includes Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Recently, the coveted American business magazine released the rankings of female athletes for the year 2022. Four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan, Osaka, tops the list with earnings of $51.1 mil, followed by recently retired Serena Williams raking in $41.3 mil. British tennis star and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu occupies the fourth spot, bagging $18.7 mil, while three-time Grand Slam winner and World No. 1 Swiatek is ranked fifth, having collected a total of $14.9 mil.

It is worth noting that while Swiatek has collected a major chunk of her earnings on the court, the other three have mainly banked on their brand value and lucrative endorsement deals, despite a poor showing on the courts this season.

As per reports, the World No. 1, who is currently competing at the World Tennis League in Dubai, recently spoke about making it inside the top five highest earners. The Pole remarked that while she was happy with the ranking, money wasn’t her primary motivation, noting that 'the most fun she's had on the court is when she doesn't think about things like that.'

She pointed out that unlike other players on the list which includes Osaka, Serena and Raducanu, most of her earnings came on tennis courts, doing what she loves. She, however, also admitted that she could work on her brand value to be on par with the other earners.

“I’m glad to see that ranking. Money isn’t my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference. I feel I can still expand my business a bit,” the 21-year-old was reported as saying.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit

Tennis fans were quick to give their outlook on Iga Swiatek’s statement. Many interpreted the comments as a subtle dig towards Osaka and Raducanu for their failure on the tennis courts.

“She's dragging them walking adverts girlies through the mud,” one fan said.

joan 🛐 @sebisticated Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit she's dragging them walking adverts girlies through the mud 🫢 twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… she's dragging them walking adverts girlies through the mud 🫢 twitter.com/reemabulleil/s…

Others discussed various reasons for the World No. 1’s lower-than-expected ranking below Raducanu and Osaka.

“List has nothing to do with tennis; Osaka barely played but Asia is starved for sports stars. Nothing wrong with Iga who has a great personality and can expound on books and music,” another fan said.

Kirit Mookerjee @Karaokemookie @ReemAbulleil List has nothing to do with tennis; Osaka barely played but Asia is starved for sports stars. Nothing wrong with Iga who has a great personality and can expound on books and music. @ReemAbulleil List has nothing to do with tennis; Osaka barely played but Asia is starved for sports stars. Nothing wrong with Iga who has a great personality and can expound on books and music.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

JI @juanignacio_ac IMG you have one job, to get rid of State owned money IMG you have one job, to get rid of State owned money

𝔉𝔬𝖃𝚢 @Foxykhat 🤧 twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit I don’t have the looks so I have to work my butt off on court while the others girls earn it just because they stand out I don’t have the looks so I have to work my butt off on court while the others girls earn it just because they stand out 😭🤧😊 twitter.com/reemabulleil/s…

JI @juanignacio_ac Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Imagine making it to top 5 of this thing globally while your main sponsor is... PZU twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s… Imagine making it to top 5 of this thing globally while your main sponsor is... PZU twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…

Dr. BGC 🏳️‍🌈 (he/him) @Gay__MD Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit She really said to the other girls “maybe if you all had a business you were passionate about then you know what it takes to run a f*cking business” twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… She really said to the other girls “maybe if you all had a business you were passionate about then you know what it takes to run a f*cking business” twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… https://t.co/I9RqPAoVJP

Femi @sure_boiiii Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Drag them!! twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… Drag them!! twitter.com/reemabulleil/s…

Greg @gregariousone_

hope img won't make her appear in a billion advertisements tho Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit oh, we love to see ithope img won't make her appear in a billion advertisements tho twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s… oh, we love to see ithope img won't make her appear in a billion advertisements tho twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…

AJ Eccles @AJEccles Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Swiatek (#5 on Forbes highest-paid women athletes list): Im glad to c that ranking. Money isnt my motivation but the tricky thing is I earned it really on court & other players earned it mostly from endorsements so there’s a difference, I feel I can still expand my business a bit Hilarious “She did a great job. She made the final of Miami…” energy here, though I’m sure unintentional. twitter.com/reemabulleil/s… Hilarious “She did a great job. She made the final of Miami…” energy here, though I’m sure unintentional. twitter.com/reemabulleil/s…

🤘🎸R💀 @MangoRepublica @ReemAbulleil She needs another agent ASAP, more money better team @ReemAbulleil She needs another agent ASAP, more money better team

Unbothered by Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu's rankings, Iga Swiatek continues her on-court dominance at World Tennis League in Dubai

Iga Swiatek in action at the World Tennis League

Iga Swiatek, unbothered by her ranking on the Forbes highest earners list, is making her mark on the courts at the World Tennis League in Dubai. The Pole, who represents Team Kites at the exhibition event, bagged her third straight win, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-3.

The World No. 1 previously downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of team Hawks and Caroline Garcia of team Eagles. She will now contest the finals on December 24, when her team takes on Team Hawks.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes