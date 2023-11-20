"Easy to see the future when you're the best player on the planet" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic predicting himself winning ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic predicted he would win the 2023 ATP Finals, before the commencement of the tournament, and did just that on Sunday, November 19, delighting several tennis fans across the world.

Djokovic defeated home favorite Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 43 minutes. This win not only secured Djokovic his seventh ATP Finals title but also propelled him beyond Roger Federer, breaking their previous tie for the most titles ever won at the ATP Finals.

For a promotional video ahead of the Finals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, alongside players like Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner, and numerous others, were asked to share their "bold predictions" for the tournament. The Serb had confidently predicted that he would win the title in Turin.

"If I dont want to be humble and be honest, I'm winning the tournament. If I want to be humble, I'm also winning the tournament," Djokovic said.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic's fans were delighted when he lifted the trophy in Turin. They took to social media to recall the prediction he had made prior to the tournament's commencement.

One fan asserted that it came as no surprise for the Serb to make such a prediction, given his unrivaled status as the "best player on the planet."

"Easy to see the future when you're the best player on the planet," a fan posted on Reddit.

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan chimed in, asserting that making a "bold prediction" at this stage would have been the 24-time Grand Slam champion not winning the trophy, as he has become accustomed to winning them.

"At this point a bold prediction would have been Djokovic not winning the trophy," another fan wrote.

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/NoleFandom from discussion intennis Expand Post

Novak Djokovic after ATP Finals title win: “I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done”

ATP Finals 2023

Following his win over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on the match. He expressed his satisfaction with his performance throughout the season and also the experience of playing against young talents like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb stated that he played tactically and avoided being complacent while playing the match.

“I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done. I think I played different tactically than I did in the group stage against Jannik, and just overall it was a phenomenal week,” he said.

The World No. 1 expressed that this season has been one of the finest in his career. He also commended Sinner and Alcaraz for their outstanding performances, acknowledging them as two of the strongest players alongside himself and Daniil Medvedev at present.

“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt. To crown it with a win against a hometown hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis this week, is phenomenal. I’m very proud of the performances these past two days against Alcaraz and Sinner, probably the best two players in the world next to me and Medvedev at the moment,” he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis