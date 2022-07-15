"I would like to help the juniors, most of it will go to them, I would like to allocate money for the animal shelter" - Elena Rybakina to donate portion of Wimbledon prize money

Elena Rybakina etched her name among the greatest in tennis as she took home the Wimbledon trophy – her first ever Grand Slam title – last Saturday.

Apart from the crown, she pocketed a hefty £2 million in prize money, part of which she will donate to two causes, according to an article in the Astana Times.

Rybakina will allocate a big chunk of the money to junior tennis players in Kazakhstan, with a portion going to an animal shelter.

"First of all, of course, I would like to help the juniors, most of it (money) will go to them. And the second important point for me: I was at the shelter, and I was very much moved by it, so I would like to allocate money for the animal shelter," said Elena Rybakina on the Astana Times.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Elena Rybakina rises to the occasionIn its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS

Rybakina, who moved to Kazakhstan's national team as a junior, also noted how the transition from the junior tour to the professional level is "very difficult."

"The transition from juniors to an adult professional career is very difficult. Besides the fact that you have to have a good team around you, not everyone is able to continue at the professional level and only a few people reach the top. I’ve been very lucky in that respect,” said Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina was born in Moscow but started playing for Kazakhstan in 2018. In a past interview on the WTA website, Rybakina shared how she "was not so good" when Kazakhstan made the offer but they believed in her.

She also shared about the switch in the same interview with the Astana Times.

"At that moment, which was almost five years ago, it so happened that I had an acute question: what to do next? I was about 17 to 18 years old. I had to decide whether I would try to play and stay in professional sports or go studying."

“We found each other, and at the end of the day I am very happy that my journey continues exactly with Kazakhstan. The history is happening together thanks to Kazakhstan. Thank you very much for your support,” said Rybakina.

"I will have very good memories about it, but now it’s all like a blur" - Elena Rybakina on Wimbledon champions dinner with Novak Djokovic

Elena Rybakina, Grand Slam champion at 23 years old

Elena Rybakina got the chance to mingle with Novak Djokovic during the Wimbledon champions dinner.

Rybakina was a sight to behold in her long gown with green accents which were reminiscent of the surface where she won her first Major title. Djokovic, the seven-time champion, was dashing in a blue suit as he stood next to her and posed for photos.

Rybakina shared in the same article that she and Djokovic talked about the Serb's visit to Kazakhstan, with the 21-time Grand Slam champion noting "how good" their tennis centers are. She also said she took photos with Djokovic and will have very good moments of their encounter, but now it's "all like a blur."

"Novak noticed how good our tennis centers are, they are world class. When he came to Kazakhstan, he was very surprised. I talked to him a little and took some pictures. I will have very good memories about it, but now it’s all like a blur," said Elena Rybakina.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far