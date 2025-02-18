A WTA player who was formerly coached by Elena Rybakina's banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov has opened up about the controversy that has taken the tennis world by storm. Following an extensive investigation, the WTA decided to ban Vukov from the tour due to a breach of the tour's Code of Conduct.

Though the WTA refrained from making any details about the case public in order to protect Rybakina's privacy, The Athletic later published a report where a source reviewed the letter sent by WTA CEO Portia Archer to Rybakina and Vukov, where Archer stated the Croat verbally abused the Kazakh. He called her "stupid" and claimed that she would "still be in Russia picking potatoes" if not for him.

Archer also boldly stated:

"It’s clear to me that the relationship you have created with the Player is unhealthy."

The Athletic tried reaching out to Sachia Vickery, Renata Zarzua, and Anhelina Kalinina, players previously coached by Vukov, to get their say on the controversy. While Vickery and Kalinina didn't respond, Zarazua, the current World No. 69, said the Croat coach had been respectful towards her.

“Sometimes I think when you are with a coach they become like your brother almost, you spend so much time with them,” she said. “It’s honestly so sad to hear what has happened."

Interestingly, Elena Rybakina recently expressed her disappointment with how her case has been handled and how she didn't receive any support from her colleagues. It is reported that Vukov is working as the World No. 7's agent now.

"It's very disappointing the way it's been handled" - Elena Rybakina opens up about the lack of support from her WTA colleagues

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov - Source: Getty

Following her win over Moyuka Uchijima in her opening round in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championship, Elena Rybakina expressed her disappointment with the lack of support she received from her colleagues, alluding to Steafno Vukov's case.

“It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," the Kazakh said.

Interstingly, Coco Guaff and Iga Swiatek recently made their feelings known about Vukov''s suspension.

“I have a couple of good friends, let's say. But again, it's all depends on time, how much you can spend outside or not," she added.

Despite her off-the-court worries, Elena Rybakina will try to shift her focus to tennis as she faces a tough opponent in Paula Badosa next.

