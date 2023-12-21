Elena Rybakina's outfit for Australian Open 2024 revealed

Elena Rybakina's outfit for the 2024 Australian Open has been revealed. The World No. 4 will be donning a head-to-toe look by Yonex.

Rybakina has been sponsored by Yonex since the 2023 French Open where she donned their kit for the first time. Prior to Yonex, she was sponsored by the likes of Nike and Adidas.

Speaking on her deal with Yonex, Rybakina said:

“We’ve been together from the beginning, I have very good memories, and really happy to continue working with Yonex.”

In a statement, Yonex said:

"Yonex is committed to supporting Rybakina and all athletes in achieving their highest potential. With a longstanding history of quality manufacturing and innovation in sports, Yonex looks forward to this expanded partnership with this remarkable athlete and to supporting her journey at the highest level of tennis."

With less than a month left for the Australian Open, Yonex has begun dropping the players' kits for the likes of Elena Rybakina and Hubert Hurckacz.

Elena Rybakina's kit will consist of a white colored cap, a beige dress with multi-colored stripes on the borders and collar, and beige wristbands. She will be wearing a plain blue colored skirt and cobalt blue shoes to complete her look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why Elena Rybakina is a favorite to win the Australian Open 2024

Elena Rybakina with the Venus Rosewater Dish

Elena Rybakina rose to fame when she became the first Kazakhistani singles player (male or female) to win a Grand Slam. She won the Wimbledon title in 2022, beating Ons Jabeur in three sets. Ever since, Rybakina has continued to be at the top of the women's game thanks to her big forehand and powerful serve.

Rybakina has 21 wins in her last 29 matches on Australian soil. The 24-year-old is also riding high on success, winning two Masters 1000 titles in 2023 and breaking into the top 3.

Rybakina had a successful outing last time around at the Happy Slam and will look to continue her rich vein of form Down Under. She came agonizingly close last year, losing to Aryna Sabalenka in a match that went the distance. Rybakina won the first set but Sabalenka came back from behind to win her first Grand Slam.

Rybakina is all set to start her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International before heading to the Australian Open.