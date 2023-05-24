Emma Raducanu recently flaunted her ravishing look at a party in England. The former US Open winner has previously raised eyebrows with her dazzling outfits at several places, including the Met Gala and Wimbledon.

The Brit was last seen in action at the Stuttgart Open in April. Up against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, Raducanu lost to the former French Open winner, 6-2, 6-1.

The 20-year-old then pulled herself out of the Madrid Open, citing a wrist injury. The following month, the World No. 106 took to social media to talk about ankle and wrist surgery. The former World No. 10 is set to miss the French Open 2023 and Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu's prolonged absence from the tour hasn't stopped her from flaunting her wardrobe, as the Brit recently attended the reopening of George, the latest private members club to open under Richard Caring's leadership. The Brit wore a loose shirt neatly tucked into a miniskirt.

"I felt like I've never felt before" - Emma Raducanu on her most favorable fashion moment

The former US Open winner revealed her favorite fashion moment in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. Raducanu, who is a global ambassador for Dior, also talked about the importance of fashion and what inspired her unique fashion style.

The Toronto-born player revealed that the photo shoot at the Ritz Hotel in London is her most memorable fashion moment.

"My most memorable fashion moment so far has to be a shoot at the Ritz Hotel in London, where I wore a red Dior gown on some really incredible stairs and down their beautiful hallways – that feels like my most iconic look today. I felt like I've never felt before," she said.

The Brit also shed some light on how she chooses her fashion brands.

"For me, it's really important when deciding which brands I would like to partner with that I have an organic connection to them and I identify with them," Raducanu said. "It's really important to me to stay true to who I am as a person, which means working with brands that align with my values."

Much to her fans' delight, Emma Raducanu provided an update on her recovery as she flexed her wrist in a video posted on her social media account. The 20-year-old could be seen in a hospital ward as she started her rehab.

