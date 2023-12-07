Emma Raducanu to make her comeback at ASB Classic in New Zealand ahead of Australian Open 2024

Following injury setbacks that prematurely ended her 2023 season, Emma Raducanu is set to make her long-awaited return to the tour in 2024.

Raducanu last competed on the tour at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April, where she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in her tournament opener. Subsequently, a wrist injury forced her withdrawal from the Madrid Open. The Brit then announced her decision to undergo surgeries on her wrist and ankle.

After an extensive recovery and rehabilitation period, the 21-year-old began preparing for her comeback, documenting her progress on social media. Although she was expected to make a return to the court at the MGM Macau Tennis Masters exhibition event in China, she opted to withdraw as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer for her comeback as Emma Raducanu is confirmed to participate in the 2024 ASB Classic. The WTA 250 event is scheduled to be held from January 1 to January 7, in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu will join a star-studded WTA lineup, which includes Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and defending champion Coco Gauff. On the ATP side, the lineup features Ben Shelton, Gael Monfils and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others.

Raducanu will aim to deliver a more favorable performance at the ASB Classic this year, after her 2023 campaign ended in a tearful exit. The 21-year-old rolled her ankle during her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova as a result of the "slippery courts."

"If Emma Raducanu is mentally all in, I can help her win again and again" - Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently expressed an interest in working with Emma Raducanu, disclosing that he had reached out to her agent and offered his assistance. Macci expressed confidence in his ability to help the Brit achieve success on tour.

"During a podcast was discussing @EmmaRadacanu and helping her. I talked to her agent and told him I can help her team but I am not a travel coach. I assist many players and coaches on both tours and if this young lady is mentally All In I can help her Win Again and Again," Macci posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Macci also said that, with the right mindset during her comeback, Raducanu had the potential to secure a spot in the top 10 of the WTA rankings by the end of the 2025 season.

"Was asked about @EmmaRaducanu during an interview. If she is Locked Loaded and ready to Launch mentally then she 100% can be in the top ten again by the end of 2025. You do not lose the Skill but you 100% need the Will," Macci added.

