Emma Raducanu one withdrawal away from Australian Open 2024 main draw

Emma Raducanu's odds of gaining direct entry into the 2024 Australian Open got a major boost. She can find herself in the main draw if just one more player withdraws from the tournament.

Raducanu announced her intention to return to the sport after being on the sidelines since April 2023 following wrist and ankle surgeries. She initially tried getting into the main draw by using her special ranking of No. 103, but it wasn't enough.

Raducanu also applied for a wildcard, but the organizers already had their hands full with plenty of contenders. 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was given one, along with three local players.

Three wildcard spots are reserved for players from the US, France and the Asia-Pacific region. That left just one more spot, which the organizers would ideally prefer to give to a home talent.

Raducanu now faced the prospect of having to go through the qualifying rounds or depending on other players to pull out. The Brit is no stranger to grinding it out in the qualifying rounds, as she famously won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier.

However, the latter prospect is now looking more promising. Karolina Muchova, Caty McNally and Irina-Camelia Begu were ruled out of the Australian Open due to their respective injury issues. Petra Kvitova was the latest player to withdraw after the announcement of her pregnancy.

Another player withdrawing before the start of the Australian Open is well within the realm of possibility, which would put Raducanu in the main draw.

Emma Raducanu has made two appearances at the Australian Open so far

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu's first appearance at the Australian Open was in 2022. She faced fellow US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and defeated her to make a winning debut.

Raducanu then took on Danka Kovinic in the second round but lost to her in three sets. She returned to Melbourne the following year as well, but this time as an unranked player.

Raducanu bested Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets to begin her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a win. Up against Coco Gauff in the second round, the Brit put up a fight but lost the match in two competitive sets.

Raducanu will now be eyeing a third straight appearance at the season's first Major. She'll now need a little luck to make the main draw, or put in the work and fight for her place by going through the qualifying rounds.