Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Rafael Nadal as Spaniard retires from professional tennis following Davis Cup exit

Emma Raducanu paid her tribute to Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard embraced retirement following Spain's Davis Cup Finals exit. Nadal lost his final professional tennis match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands

A few days ago, Raducanu had the opportunity to practice on a court near Nadal as the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup were scheduled in Malaga. Representing Great Britain, Raducanu spoke to reporters about the experience:

"I actually practiced next to him yesterday, which was really cool. I was on the court next to him. He’s really cool," she said.

Even amid the attention he received, Raducanu admired Nadal’s humility and approachability.

"There is a lot of people around him, for sure, but even still, he said hi. He was really nice and polite... I can’t wait to watch him play,"

On Tuesday, November 19, the Netherlands defeated Spain 2-1 in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal. Rafael Nadal, set to retire after Spain's campaign at the event ended, lost his singles match against Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4. Although Carlos Alcaraz won the next singles match and forced a doubles decider, the Netherlands came out on top.

Tributes poured in for the 22-time Grand Slam champion as his career spanning over two decades ended. Raducanu took to her Instagram Story to share a post by the Wimbledon's official account for Nadal. She added a salute and heart emoji.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @emmaraducanu)

Rafael Nadal exits Davis Cup Finals and retires as Emma Raducanu bows out of Billie Jean King Cup on the same day

Emma Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

On Tuesday, November 19, following Rafael Nadal's defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 6-3 to even the tie at 1-1. Alcaraz teamed up with Marcel Granollers against Dutchmen Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof in the doubles. The Spaniards, who did not have much time to train with each other, lost the tense match 7-6(4), 7-6(3), to exit the event.

In his emotional retirement speech, Nadal said:

"I just want to be remembered as a good person, a kid that followed their dreams and achieved (even) more than what I had dreamed."

Meanwhile, on the same day, Great Britain took on Slovakia in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Emma Raducanu defeated Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 6-4 before Katie Boulter lost to Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.

In the deciding doubles encounter Britain's Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson were convincingly beaten 2-6, 2-6, by Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova. Slovakia will take on Italy in the final on November 20.

