Emma Raducanu radiates charm in cozy mirror selfie as she continues tennis absence amid new coaching rumors

British tennis star Emma Raducanu recently shared a mirror selfie, exuding charm in a slate blue hoodie. Raducanu is currently away from the court, enjoying some time to herself, amid rumors of her partnership with a new coach.

The 2025 season has been underwhelming so far considering the Brit's standards. She couldn't start the season at the ASB Classic in Auckland due to a back injury. This was followed by a third-round exit at the Australian Open, a first-round exit in Singapore, a similar result in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, and a second-round exit in the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

The 22-year-old later shifted her focus to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but faced a shocking first-round exit at the hands of Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, 3-6, 2-6. She improved significantly at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals, but eventually fell to home favorite Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6.

The next challenge of the season is the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. While most top players will be vying for the title, Raducanu is set to miss the tournament because of her apparent conflict with the luxury automaker. Moreover, she is said to be in talks with Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey. Per BBC News, both parties are currently in negotiations for Petchey's role ahead of the clay-court swing.

Amid wll this, Raducanu recently shared a mirror selfie, radiating grace with her smile. Check out the picture below:

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @emmaraducanu)

Raducanu has worked with numerous coaches in her career so far. Notably, he 22-year-old parted ways with Nick Cavaday in January due to health issues. Then, her brief stint with Slovak coach Vladimir Platenik ended earlier in March.

The Brit is currently ranked No. 47 in WTA rankings and holds a 7-7 win-loss record this season.

Emma Raducanu recently ended her partnership with Vodafone

In Picture: Emma Raducanu at Miami Open Presented by Itau - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu's partnership with British telecommunication giant Vodafone recently came to an end. On Sunday, April 13, the Daily Mail reported that their split stemmed from Raducanu's valuation requests being labeled exorbitant by the telecom company.

Raducanu gained prominence after her triumphant run at the 2021 US Open, when she was just 18. Following her triumph, the Brit secured numerous sponsorship deals, with Vodafone being one of them. Their recent split marks the end of a deal worth a staggering £3 million a year.

Despite an underwhelming campaign so far, Raducanu will be aiming for a comeback during the European clay swing.

