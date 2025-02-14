Emma Raducanu's fitness coach gives shoutout to $150,000,000-worth Shohei Ohtani by sharing post

Emma Raducanu’s new fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, gave a shoutout to Shohei Ohtani, hyping up the Japanese baseball star by sharing a post. Ohtani, who boasts an estimated net worth of $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Raducanu began working with Nakamura, the former fitness trainer of Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka. Since winning the US Open as a teenager in 2021, injuries have been a constant hurdle in her career.

Nakamura will continue to look after Raducanu’s fitness while traveling with her on tour. He’s also a big baseball fan—recently, he shared a reel on his Instagram story to hype up Dodgers’ star player Shohei Ohtani.

Yutaka Nakamura‘s Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@yutakanakamura_)

Ohtani, the Japanese baseball star who plays as a pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has given fans a reason to worry. In his latest social media update, Ohtani revealed that he's still struggling with elbow and shoulder issues—months after being forced out of the World Series.

Emma Raducanu receives coaching offer from Serena Williams' ex-coach

Emma Raducanu at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs, former coach of Serena Williams, shared how she would approach coaching Emma Raducanu if given the chance. Speaking on the latest episode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, she discussed her thoughts on working with the former Grand Slam champion.

With Raducanu now officially without a coach after splitting with Nick Cavaday, Stubbs said she would be more receptive to the Brit's preferences. She said:

"I'll never say no to an opportunity of working with a Grand Slam champion. What would I work on...I think the first thing I would do is sit her down and ask her what she wants. And I think that's the key, you have to know what your player wants."

The former doubles star also pointed out the mental adjustments the Brit had to make before winning another Slam.

"I have to be honest with her about what I feel like her top level is... not try to be like 'Yeah we can win another Slam tomorrow', cuz it's just unlikely at this point and so what are her goals, realistically and what we can do to get it," Stubbs said.

Emma Raducanu is going through the longest losing streak of her career, having suffered early exits in four consecutive tournaments at the start of her 2025 season. She was eliminated from the Australian Open after a loss to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and failed to make it past the first round in the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open.

