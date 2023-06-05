Emma Raducanu has shared a video of her "unorthodox" recovery from the ankle injury she sustained before the 2023 Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu’s 2023 season was off to a negative start as she suffered a freak ankle injury in her first tournament of the year – the ASB Classic, just days before the Australian Open.

The Brit was forced to retire from her second-round match against Viktoria Hruncakova in the third set after she badly rolled her ankle – an incident she blamed on the slippery indoor courts at the event.

The extent of Raducanu’s injury has now come to light. She recently shared a glimpse of her quick “unorthodox” recovery process, with just ten days on hand before her Australian Open participation.

The player was seen in good spirits in the video as she was assisted around in a wheelchair. She seemingly made quick progress soon after, as she was captured walking with a crutch and a walking boot. Raducanu found humor in her unfortunate situation as she hopped around on one leg. The player then abandoned her assisting equipment and commenced her normal training session.

“A little insight into my unorthodox prep for the last grand slam in AUS this January. We had 10 days to try to get my ankle match ready from scratch…,” Emma Raducanu revealed on her Instagram post.

As it turned out, the 2021 US Open champion earned an opening-round victory over Tamara Korpatsch at the Australian Open, but was knocked out in the second-round by 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Sebastian Sachs

Emma Raducanu with Sebastian Sachs at Indian Wells 2023

Emma Raducanu is currently on an extended break from tennis as she recuperates from triple surgery on her wrists and her ankle. The former World No. 10 was last seen at the Stuttgart Open in April, and she announced that she will be missing the summer tournaments as she commences her rehab journey.

On Thursday, June 1, Raducanu revealed that she had split with her coach Sebastian Sachs due to the circumstances.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards,” the Brit said in her statement on social media.

Raducanu and Sebastian Sachs’ partnership was short-lived, with the duo first teaming up in December 2022. This is the 20-year-old’s fifth coaching split in the span of two years. She previously terminated her partnership with Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov.

