Emma Raducanu is one of the world's most famous sporting stars. The tennis player has been a regular on the covers of coveted magazines ever since winning the 2021 US Open.

Most recently, Emma Raducanu was the cover star of the Sunday Times Style magazine’s June 18 issue. The Brit opted for a smart casual look for the cover.

The magazine also featured a greyscale montage of Raducanu’s candid photos. The player generally donned monochromatic looks with hints of color.

Emma Raducanu was last seen in action at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April, after which the 20-year-old underwent three surgeries on her ankle and wrists. She thus announced that she will be skipping the summer tournaments as she recuperates from the said surgeries.

The 2021 US Open champion has since commenced her rehab journey. While on break, the one-time Grand Slam champion has also devoted her time to various brand commitments. Raducanu recently took a trip to Mexico to attend the Dior Cruise 2024 fashion event.

"I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open" – Emma Raducanu

Raducanu created history at the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu was just 18-years-old when she made history by becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open. The Brit was relatively unknown at the time, but was slowly gaining prominence ever since her second week appearance in Wimbledon on debut, weeks prior to her heroics in New York.

Raducanu’s fame skyrocketed when she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. The 20-year-old, however, confessed that she struggled with peaking too soon.

"Sometimes I think to myself I wish I'd never won the US Open, I wish that didn't happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure," Raducanu said in the interview with Sunday Times.

The player stated that she had to mature quickly to adapt to the new-found fame.

"I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it's not easy,"she said. "I had to mature very quickly,"

Emma Raducanu has failed to recreate her US Open success thus far, and the Grand Slam remains her sole career title. The Brit, who earned a career-high ranking of World No. 10 in 2022 has since faced a steep drop in rankings. Ranked World No. 128 at present, the 20-year-old also recently lost her British No. 1 tag to Katie Boulter.

Poll : 0 votes