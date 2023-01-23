"Even injured, he's finding solutions" - Greg Rusedski credits Novak Djokovic for dominant Australian Open 4R win

Former British-Canadian player Greg Rusedski recently heaped praise on Novak Djokovic for playing through injury and still churning out a comfortable win at a Grand Slam.

Ahead of the commencement of the Australian Open 2023, the Serbian suffered an injury during his practice match against Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne. The 35-year-old earlier injured his hamstring during his Adelaide International stint. He withdrew from his match against Medvedev to not aggravate his hamstring injury.

However, he was soon seen hitting the nets and even played an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios. Since the start of the Australian Open, the former World No. 1 has been in sublime form and is currently the favorite to lift the trophy.

Rusedski, 49, is a former World No. 4. The British-Canadian lost the 1997 US Open final to Patrick Rafter in what remains his best performance at a Grand Slam. Rusedski turned to social media to comment on Djokovic's fourth-round win against Alex de Minaur.

The in-form Serb decimated the Australian, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. Greg Rusedski lauded Djokovic for playing so well despite being injured. He further said that more credit should be given to the "greats of the game" for still dominating their matches while being injured.

"How good is @DjokerNole! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries," Rusedski said.

Greg Rusedski @GregRusedski1 How good is @DjokerNole ! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries. How good is @DjokerNole! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries.

Novak Djokovic admits taking pills for his hamstring injury

2023 Australian Open - Day 8

In his quest to win the 10th Australian Open title of his career, Djokovic is just three wins away from achieving the feat. In the current campaign, the Serbian maestro has dropped just one set en route to the quarterfinals. Having beaten De Minaur in the fourth round, Djokovic will now lock horns with Andrey Rublev for a place in the last four.

In the on-court interview, the fourth seed reflected on his pain and how he has managed to play through it. He stated that he "didn't feel anything" during his match against De Minaur.

"Tonight, it wasn't obvious that I was dealing with an injury (laughs). I didn't feel anything today, so today was great," Djokovic said.

"I thank my medical team, my physio, thank god, and anybody that really helped me. I was feeling very good in the first match, second match not so great. So I know things can change really quickly and I don't take anything for granted. I'm really pleased with the way I have played today," he added.

Djokovic continued by saying that he has been taking anti-inflammatory pills to help his cause. He also added that he does not like taking them, but due to the circumstances, he was left with no choice.

"I have been taking a lot of pills these days and it's not ideal. But trying to mask the pain. Anti-inflammatory pills that I normally don't like taking, but I had to find a way with my team and take it day by day. Today was the best day so far of the tournament and I hope it stays that way," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes