"Even Jannik Sinner looks embarrassed half the time";"They're still a thing?" - Italian's fan group Carota Boys cheering him on in Rotterdam irks fans

Jannik Sinner's fan group, the Carota Boys, cheering him on at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam irked tennis fans online.

Following his maiden Grand Slam title win at the 2024 Australian Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, Sinner continued his winning streak at the ABN AMRO Open. The Italian defeated the likes of Botic van de Zandschulp and two-time champion Gael Monfils to propel himself into the quarterfinals in Rotterdam.

Leading 7-6(4), 1-1, Sinner advanced to the semi-finals as Milos Raonic was forced to retire from their match due to a right hip injury. In the semi-finals, the World No. 4 defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-4, securing his place in the final of the ATP 500 tournament, which will also be his 16th tour-level final. Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the championship match.

During Jannik Sinner's semifinal match, the official social media pages of the ATP Tour shared a video of his fan group- the Carota Boys. This group, known for their elaborate carrot costumes, supports the Italian wherever he competes.

However, some tennis fans have grown tired of the Carota Boys appearing at every tournament that Sinner plays. They took to social media to express their frustration with the group.

One fan mentioned feeling "bored" with the constant presence of the Carota Boys and even suggested that Sinner himself "looks embarrassed" by them.

"We’re all bored of seeing grown men dressed as carrots. even sinner looks embarrassed half the time," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction with the continued emphasis placed on the Carota Boys.

"God, they're still a thing?" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on playing at the ABN AMRO Open: "It’s a special place"

Following his win over home favorite Tallon Griekspoor at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open, Jannik Sinner talked about playing in Rotterdam as well as his upcoming final match against Alex de Minaur.

Sinner spoke on the importance of winning a title in Rotterdam, saying it is a 'special' place for him, and recalled how the event had shown faith in him by granting him a wild card entry in 2020.

The World No. 4 emphasized his desire to win the final, as this would mark his second appearance in the ATP 500 tournament's championship match while reflecting on his previous loss in the final to Daniil Medvedev, where he fell short, losing 7-5, 2-6, 2-6.

“It would mean a lot [to win the title],” Jannik Sinner siad. “It’s a special place, as I’ve said many times. The tournament believed in me years ago, and this is my second final. Last year I lost in three sets, so every final is different.”

Jannik Sinner also talked about his upcoming final match against Alex de Minaur, a player whom he has defeated six times on the ATP Tour.

“Let’s see what’s coming. I know [De Minaur] quite well, he knows me well, and I guess he’s going to change a couple of things. I have to be really prepared and ready and we will see what I am capable of,” he added.