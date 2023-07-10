"Everything just goes to my parents, maybe I will buy something to myself" - Mirra Andreeva reveals her plans with Wimbledon prize money

Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old Russian tennis sensation, faced a tumultuous end to her remarkable Wimbledon journey on Monday. Controversy ensued when she was penalized with a point deduction for tossing her racquet in the closing stages of the match.

The qualifier, who had already been warned for hurling her racquet after losing the second set, was given a point penalty, giving Madison Keys match point in their fourth-round clash. Despite saving the point, Andreeva went on to lose 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-2.

Andreeva became emotional during the match and tried unsuccessfully to reason with the umpire Louise Azemar Engzell, claiming she had slipped on the grass and had not intentionally thrown her racket. The Russian also refused to shake hands with the umpire at the end of the match.

Mirra Andreeva attended a press conference afterwards where she was asked how she planned to spend the massive prize money from Wimbledon. She responded that, while her parents will decide what to do with the money, she believes that the majority of it will go to her tennis expenses, with the remainder going to herself.

"Me, for now, no, I don't have any plans. Everything just goes to my parents and they decide what to do with the money," she said.

"Yeah, but most of it I think will go to tennis, to the tickets, to pay for the coaches, for everything. Maybe I will buy something to myself, but I'm not sure yet (smiling)," she added.

Andreeva also revealed her upcoming plans, stating that she will take some time off to relax before returning to clay for the WTA 250 tournament in Lausanne, following which her US Open preparations will begin.

"After this tournament for sure I will take some days off just to relax and not to play tennis. I don't want to play tennis for a few days, for sure. After I will be back on clay and I will play Lausanne, WTA 250. I will play there. After I think I'll play US Open," Mirra Andreeva said.

"I hope that next year I will do better here" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva in action at Wimbledon 2023.

Mirra Andreeva then discussed her takeaways from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She stated that as it was her first time playing on grass, she did not expect to advance that far in SW19.

"Well, it's a lot of positives to take from this week. Obviously it's my first time on grass. I kind of didn't expect to go that far in Wimbledon because first time on grass, I had no experience at all," Andreeva said.

The Russian then asserted that passing the qualifying section had given her a lot of confidence and that she hopes to do better at the grass court Major next year.

"I passed quallies. It gave me a lot of confidence. It's a good experience for me, for sure. I hope that next year I will do better here. We will see if I really can," she said.

Mirra Andreeva is set to make her top 100 debut as a result of her fourth-round appearance at the event, and she currently holds a career-high live ranking of World No. 64.

Poll : 0 votes