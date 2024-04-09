Daniil Medvedev recently gave his thoughts on the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia last month.

On March 22, a terrorist group laid siege to the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a town in the Krasnogorsky District of Moscow Oblast in Russia, killing over 140 people. The attack is the worst in the country's history in the last 20 years.

Medvedev hadn't spoken on the tragedy yet, as he was still competing at the Miami Open at the time of the bombing. That was until his recent interview with the Russian magazine 'Sport Express', where he offered condolences to the victims and their families.

The 28-year-old added that a few Russians may have held his silence on the topic against him. In his defense, Medvedev claimed that he wasn't very active on social media before reiterating his concern for the victims.

"It was terrible news," Medvedev said. "My condolences to all the families of the victims. I experienced the tragedy at Crocus, going out onto the court and with my family. But the tournament had to continue, although it was difficult."

"Some people noticed that I didn't post anything on social media and some people judged me for it. But I simply live by the principle that social networks are not life. I try to follow this and then want to instill this in my children," he added.

The former US Open champion continued:

"Therefore, the fact that I have not written words of sorrow on social networks doesn't mean that I don't care. I was and continue to worry about what happened. I hope that all people can get through this and move on with their lives."

Daniil Medvedev: "When I lose, I don’t go to social networks"

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the Miami Open 2024

During the interaction with Sport Russia, Daniil Medvedev made it clear that he doesn't completely subscribe to the notion of social media. The former World No. 1 asserted that whenever he loses a match, he strays from the medium as reading the discourse surrounding him would worsen his mood.

"I grew up in the era of social networks," Medvedev said. "When I was 10-12 years old, Facebook and VKontakte began to gain popularity. Therefore, to some extent I depend on them and try to use them as little as possible in order to read some comments - because everything that people write can offend. So I try to use them only in a positive way."

"When you win, everyone praises you. When you lose, it’s all negative. Therefore, when I win, I read something. Everyone praised me, it was nice. But when I lose, I don’t go to social networks and make sure I don’t see any bad comments. Some time will pass, I’ll win again, and then I’ll come back again," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will begin his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign on Wednesday (April 10). The Russian will face 2016 runner-up Gael Monfils in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

The World No. 4 trails the Frenchman 1-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, making their second-round match in the Principality a high-stakes affair.