Fans brutally troll WTA photographer for defending Iga Swiatek after crushing loss to Coco Gauff at Madrid Open

Fans trolled a WTA photographer after they posted a message in defence of Iga Swiatek following her defeat to Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semifinals. The Pole went through an emotional breakdown during the match, which she unexpectedly lost by a hefty margin.

Swiatek had an 11-1 lead over Gauff in their head-to-head record, but the American narrowed the lead by winning their previous two encounters. In Madrid, Gauff managed to defeat Swiatek for the first time on clay, and it was one to remember as she won 6-1, 6-1.

In the wake of Iga Swiatek’s emotional Madrid Open loss, criticism poured in for the Pole. However, a WTA photographer, who goes by the X handle @JJlovesTennis, offered a reminder to fans rushing to judge the Polish star.

"Today's a good day to remember that some of you judge these players way too harshly based on a very limited set of information. It's always a good idea to assume that you don't know the full picture. No amount of time spent on this app will change that," he wrote on X.

Fans, however, mocked the WTA photographer’s message, calling it "cringe" and telling them to post pictures of the winner instead.

"Jimmie crash out over this coco loss," one fan wrote.

"A shiver of cringe just went down my spine while reading this," another fan wrote.

"Less yapping more clicking baby, where are the pictures of today’s winners???😳" a third fan asked.

Here are some more fan reactions to the WTA photographer's message for Iga Swiatek.

"Judge you harshly for the shit job you do photographing the women’s tour and I don’t have the “full picture” there either now who’s fault is that," one fan wrote.

"You posted 4+ pictures of Iga Swiatek and just one of Coco before the semi-final and now you are crashing out because she has lost??? You only say things like this when it is convenient for your favorite players," another fan wrote.

"All of this cus iga got a double baguette to coco is nuts 😂😂😂😂" yet another fan wrote.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci voiced concern over Iga Swiatek's recent form on clay after Coco Gauff loss at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, has raised concerns about Iga Swiatek's mindset following her heavy loss to Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open. Gauff defeated Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. It was the American's first win over the Pole on clay.

Swiatek looked visibly frustrated during the match, even covering her face with a towel during a changeover. Macci noted a shift in her confidence, writing on X:

"Mentally at times Iga is different. You could count unforced errors on one hand and now it is both hands both feet. Before on the dirt everybody thought they had a chance for the W. Now they expect the W. But she can turn it around as she has championship DNA IN THE BACK POCKET."

Swiatek, the 2024 champion in Madrid, Rome, and Paris, is now under pressure to defend her clay-court points as her form continues to dip. She has already lost 610 points with her Madrid Open semifinal loss, but still has 3000 points to defend at the Italian Open and the French Open.

