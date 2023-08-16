Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently made a hilarious attempt at shifting a fan's allegiance from Rafael Nadal to the Italian at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Sinner will commence his campaign in Cincinnati against Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday. He will be brimming with confidence heading into the event, riding high on his triumph at the Canadian Open, where he won his maiden Masters 1000 title just last week.

As Jannik Sinner gears up for his opening match in Cincinnati, his coach Darren Cahill ran into long-time tennis fan LaWanda Watts, who is a regular presence at tournaments in and around the US.

Watts took to social media and shared a picture of herself and Cahill. She recounted her experience of the meeting, expressing her gratitude for the "precious" cap emblazoned with the World No. 6's logo gifted to her by the Australian.

"Always love seeing you super coach and person @darren_cahill ! He also told me I was the only person outside Jannik Sinner's team that has the cap! Even more precious! Thanks again for giving it to me! 8-14-23 @CincyTennis," she tweeted.

Cahill responded to Watts' post by joking about his attempts to lure her away from Rafael Nadal's team, referencing her well-known support for the Spaniard.

"We are fighting hard to claw you away from Rafa's team. We have a shot, no?" Cahill responded.

"Put in a little bit of effort" - Jannik Sinner hilariously demands golfing lessons from coach Darren Cahill ahead of Cincinnati Open campaign

Jannik Sinner won the 2023 Canadian Open

Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the 2023 Canadian Open final to claim his maiden Masters 1000 title. The 21-year-old also became only the second Italian, after 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini, to win a Masters 1000 title.

Following his win, Sinner highlighted the significance of his achievement and hailed it as a testament to his and his coaching team's hard work.

"This is a title that means a lot, it is a great result that I am happy to share with the whole team. We are working hard and these results make us even more hungry and willing to work and win," Jannik Sinner said.

The Italian expressed satisfaction regarding his campaign in Toronto. Although Sinner admitted to feeling stressed over the course of the tournament, he took pride in his effective handling of the pressure en route to his victory.

"I'm happy with how I approached this tournament, I felt the pressure but I think I handled it very well, point after point until the end. This tournament will always remain in my heart," he said.

The 21-year-old expressed gratitude towards his team for their daily efforts which made his triumph possible. Sinner then playfully demanded golfing lessons from his coach Darren Cahill.

"Thanks to my team, thanks again to you who pass every day with me. And now, Darren, you have to put in a little bit of effort teaching me golf too... Golf is tomorrow," he added.

Jannik Sinner will be hoping to carry his winning form forward into his campaign at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, his last preparatory event in the lead-up to the US Open.

