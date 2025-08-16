Carlos Alcaraz fans came to his defense after he was criticized for celebrating in an almost Novak Djokovic-like manner following his hard-fought Cincinnati Open quarterfinal win over Andrey Rublev. In an emotional moment, the Spaniard’s intense celebration had some thinking he might even rip his shirt off.On August 15, Alcaraz extended his Masters 1000 winning streak to 15 with a hard-fought victory over Rublev. The World No. 2 took the opening set 6-3 but, for the 10th time this year, dropped the second set after winning the first in a three-set match.In the decider, however, he held firm, clinching a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win, his ninth triumph in such scenarios out of 10 this season. His celebration, after the Russian double-faulted to lose the final point, was considered over the top by many online.&quot;He's so cringe... looks awful too,&quot; one fan criticized.&quot;And after his opponent doublefaulted on a matchpoint i'm crying, this is so embarrassing,&quot; another fan wrote.Some fans even thought Alcaraz would rip his shirt off like Djokovic did after defeating Rafael Nadal in 2012 and after beating Alcaraz himself in Cincinnati in 2023.&quot;Thought he was gonna do a 'rip my shirt Djokovic'😅😅. Looked likely 😂&quot; one fan wrote.Many Carlos Alcaraz fans came to the Spaniard's defence and explained that his celebration was simply an outpouring of emotions after winning another hard-fought battle.&quot;Those people need to find something else to whine about. It was a tough match that I’m sure he was happy to get through and avoid a tiebreak. He’s passionate. He’s a fierce competitor. It’s an individual sport so in the end of a battle regardless of round, seems appropriate to me,&quot; one fan wrote.Que La Chinga, America?!! @TerpGrad01LINK@Olly_Tennis_ Those people need to find something else to whine about. It was a tough match that I’m sure he was happy to get through and avoid a tiebreak. He’s passionate. He’s a fierce competitor. It’s an individual sport so in the end of a battle regardless of round, seems appropriate to me&quot;Criticizing? What for? Celebrating pulling out a tough 3-set win. Carlitos isn’t at fault for Rublev double-faulting. By that same standard Rafa won the French Open in 2012 on a Djokovic double fault. What’s he supposed to do not celebrate a GS title? Ridiculous,&quot; another fan wrote.AAsarwar @aasarwar7862LINK@Olly_Tennis_ Criticizing? What for? Celebrating pulling out a tough 3-set win. Carlitos isn’t at fault for Rublev double-faulting. By that same standard Rafa won the French Open in 2012 on a Djokovic double fault. What’s he supposed to do not celebrate a GS title? Ridiculous.&quot;Nothing wrong with his celebration. Too many Betas whining,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;People are becoming so soft... Its sad,&quot; yet another fan wrote.&quot;I am just really happy to live these kinds of experiences&quot; - Carlos Alcaraz after winning Cincinnati Open QFCarlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz battled through searing heat and intense conditions to reach the Cincinnati semis. He edged past Andrey Rublev in a three-set thriller, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Despite dropping the second set, a pattern he’s faced regularly this year, he prevailed again.After clinching victory on a Rublev double fault, he celebrated the moment, thrilled by the tournament’s energy and the challenge it brought.&quot;It was extreme conditions, but I just love playing in front of this energy. I am just really happy to live these kinds of experiences, so I just remind myself of that in these moments,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said after the match.He also spoke of his mindset after the match, saying he stayed positive throughout, even when focus wavered in the second set. He was proud of staying mentally strong.Looking ahead, Alcaraz will face Alexander Zverev in the semis. This is their 12th meeting, with Zverev leading the rivalry 6-5. The German, by contrast, breezed past Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-2, marking an impressive 16 wins in his last 18 matches at this venue.Whoever reaches the final will face the winner of the semifinal between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and surprise package, French qualifier Terence Atmane.