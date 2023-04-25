Casper Ruud's lack of publicity and exposure is due to his poor run of form this season, according to Rennae Stubbs and podcast co-host Caitlin Thompson.

After winning his first title of the season at the Estoril Open, Ruud claimed that his lack of publicity was due to his game not being as flashy as other players on the ATP tour.

"People don't write much about me. I think that's also because I don't have the most flashy game and most beautiful winners, forehand, backhand, serve. But in the end I'm winning quite a lot of matches. The ranking is 52 weeks, last year I won many matches," Ruud said at the time.

Speaking on 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,' Stubbs called out Casper Ruud for bemoaning his lack of publicity when he won his first title of the year after struggling to string two consecutive victories together all season.

“Although I would like you to explain to me why he’s complaining that he doesn’t get enough publicity after he won that tournament in Portugal but it’s basically the first time he’s won more than two matches at a tournament all year. And yet he wins one tournament and he’s like, “you know I feel like I don’t get enough coverage.” I’m like dude you’ve played like shit for six months,” Stubbs said.

Not the ATP but Casper Ruud's agent causing his lack of exposure, says Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs

Casper Ruud at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Co-host Caitlin Thompson also joined the discussion and recounted an incident when the World No. 4 rejected an endorsement deal for an oatmeal company because his agent felt he was too highly ranked to consider such an offer.

"You want to show that you’re fun and able to in front of cameras and cool and taking a joke, get at me. Tell your agent he blew it,” Thompson said. “An oatmeal company came to me and said we saw that you started calling Casper Ruud ‘Oatmeal Stallion”, do you think he would do it and I said here’s his agent’s number, give him a call. And his agent was like, he’s too high rank to consider something like this."

Rennae Stubbs stated that Ruud should be pointing fingers at his own agent instead of the ATP for his lack of exposure.

“So the point of this is Casper Ruud, it’s not actually the ATP that are causing you to have no public persona and more exposure, it’s actually your agent,” she said.

Casper Ruud is set to compete at the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open. In 2022, Ruud was ousted from the Masters event in the second round by Dusan Lajovic.

Poll : 0 votes