Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli watches "GOAT" Novak Djokovic practicing on Christmas day

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli recently shared a picture with Novak Djokovic on her social media.

The Serb recently competed in the World Tennis League for Team Falcons with Grigor Dimitrov, Paula Badosa, and Aryna Sabalenka as teammates. Although they put on some entertaining performances, they eventually finished last in the event.

The Serbian international recently practiced at the Mouratoglou Academy in Dubai before flying to Australia. Bartoli took to her Instagram to share a picture of the Serb spending some time with the kids who had come to see him practice on the courts.

"On Christmas Day, we are watching the GOAT practicing," wrote the Frenchwoman.

"Novak Djokovic is still the strongest" – Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi mentioned that Novak Djokovic is still the strongest player on the tour.

The Italian revealed that whenever the Serb gets an opportunity to compete, he usually wins the tournament:

"Novak Djokovic is still the strongest. Although he has played less than the others, this year he won the ATP Finals and Wimbledon, although in the latter they did not give points. When he gets a chance to play, most of the time he wins."

The Serb has been unable to compete in various tournaments this year due to his vaccination status. He was deported from the Australian Open 2022 just days before the event and could not defend his title.

It was recently revealed that the nine-time champion will play in the 2023 edition of the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam. He mentioned that he was looking forward to the tournament and was hopeful of receiving a warm welcome from the fans:

"I always ask the best from myself, so let's see. Over the years I've been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there. After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully, I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis."

'Djoker' added that he has no plans to retire from the sport and wants to play as long as possible:

"I would like to play as long as I possibly can. I don't have really any number in my head. Things are progressing so far pretty well for me. I can't complain. So as long as I play at this level, as long as I have the fire, I'll keep going."

