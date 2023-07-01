Tennis fans on Twitter have been left infuriated by Billie Jean King's support for the WTA to engage in talks with Saudi Arabia regarding the kingdom hosting tour-level events.

On June 30, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) founded by Billie Jean King in June 1973, celebrated it 50th anniversary in London. While there, King weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between the WTA and Saudi Arabia about holding tournaments in the country.

The American expressed her support for the conversation to take place.

"I’m a huge believer in engagement — I don’t think you change unless you engage. I would probably go there and talk to them," King said.

In response, WTA CEO Steve Simon asserted that holding tournaments in Saudi Arabia could contribute to the "betterment of women." Although he acknowledged the country's need for progress in areas such as women's and LGBTQ rights, he emphasized the need to support the positive changes underway.

"Sometimes when you are in the position we are in, you need to support the change. It’s about celebrating the betterment of women, that there is change coming," Simon said.

"I’m not saying Saudi Arabia is a place we should be doing business with. They have a long way to go, but they are making changes. You want them to do what they are doing and support that."

Several tennis fans were left disappointed in Billie Jean King's endorsement of the negotiations given her history of championing women's rights.

"You fought for women's rights for so so many years just to do this?" a fan questioned on Twitter.

t @draperpova



This once-unimaginable horizon could approach very quickly in the current climate...



"you fought for women's rights in tennis for so so many years just to do this?"

"The only thing she thinks about is money. Women's rights? LGBT+ rights? Who cares as long as they want to provide money," another fan chimed in.

"The only thing she thinks about is money 🤮 Women's rights? LGBT+ rights? Who cares as long as they want to provide money 🤮"

Other fans lamented the increasing prevalence of sports organizations sacrificing their morals in favor of monetary investments.

"This is disappointing. I guess they’ll go wherever there’s money," a fan commented.

"Nothing has been clearer as a sports fan these past few months than everyone having a price tag attached to their morals," a user posted.

chloe @puckinghell_



This once-unimaginable horizon could approach very quickly in the current climate...



"nothing has been clearer as a sports fan these past few months than everyone having a price tag attached to their morals"

Here are a few more fan reactions:

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac



This once-unimaginable horizon could approach very quickly in the current climate...



"Mind you, in Saudi Arabia women were legally prohibited from DRIVING A CAR until literally 5 years ago! That's more or less the standard 🥴"

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12



This once-unimaginable horizon could approach very quickly in the current climate...



"Genuinely hilarious they're spinning this as they're going to cause change in the country. Guys, the whole reason they're investing in you is so that they can legitimise themselves and their horrible practices! It's SPORTSWASHING. You don't have the power to sway them either."

indycar court jester @thiemrossi



This once-unimaginable horizon could approach very quickly in the current climate...



"this sport is really filled with the dumbest people on earth huh"

Karolina @KarolinaNYC
"Will they require women to play in niqab or will burqas be sufficient?"

Billie Jean King's comments follow the news about Saudi Arabia's potential investment in ATP Tour

Before Billie Jean King, Nick Kyrgios commented on Saudi Arabia's investment in tennis

Billie Jean King's comments come on the heels of news about Saudi Arabia's potential investment in the ATP Tour. Saudi Arabia, through its sovereign wealth fund known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is actively considering investing in tennis.

ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi recently confirmed engaging in 'positive' discussions regarding the potential investment. Saudi Arabia has also been rumored to host the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals.

Australian men's tennis star Nick Kyrgios expressed his support for the move on social media.

"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP," Krgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios



As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.



"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰"

On the other hand, John McEnroe questioned tennis officials' interest in engaging with the Saudis, especially in light of the controversial PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.

