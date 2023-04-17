Frances Tiafoe has praised Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura for his outstanding performance during Game 1 of their first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Sunday, April 16, Hachimura made a significant impact during the Lakers' 128-112 victory over the Grizzlies. His performance was nothing short of spectacular as he led the team with an impressive 29-point game.

The Japanese star also tied the Lakers' record for the highest number of points scored off the bench in a playoff game. He matched Mychal Thompson’s mark from 1988.

Frances Tiafoe was thoroughly impressed by Rui Hachimura's performance against the Grizzlies. He took to social media to express his admiration for the the 25-year old:

"U was cold tonight my boy," Tiafoe captioned his Instagram story.

Tiafoe's Instagram story

Hachimura had an impressive performance on the court, shooting 11-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also managed to grab six rebounds in just 30 minutes of playtime. His shooting was unstoppable as he shot 83.3% from beyond the arc and 78.5% overall.

The Japanese star's contribution was crucial in helping the Lakers recover from a seven-point halftime deficit, as he scored 21 points in the second half. His scoring spree began late in the third quarter, where he nailed four 3-pointers in just five minutes, giving Los Angeles a 96-90 lead heading into the final period.

Frances Tiafoe thrilled by reunion with GOAT LeBron James

Tiafoe at the 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe was granted exclusive access to the highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets game earlier this month, thanks to his collaboration with Stella Artois.

During his time there, Tiafoe received the opportunity to meet basketball legend LeBron James. He also witnessed the Lakers' impressive 134-109 victory over the Rockets, which included a remarkable triple-double performance by the basketball icon.

The World No. 11 was excited to share the moment on social media as he lavished praise on James.

"Always an honor @kingjames. You ain’t only just the [GOAT] but one of the realest dudes out here. All love brotha," Tiafoe captioned his Instagram post.

Frances Tiafoe previously met LeBron James during a match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards on December 6, 2022.

