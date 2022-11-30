Frances Tiafoe was one of four players on the court as Roger Federer played his swansong at the Laver Cup.

In a recent ATP Tennis Radio podcast, Frances Tiafoe lauded the Swiss legend while mentioning many of his admirable qualities. The 2022 US Open semifinalist declared that no other tennis player would compare to Roger Federer and stated that he was grateful to have known the legend so closely.

“I mean, the impact he had on the game is wild. I mean, we are always going to remember Roger Federer. 'Cause there will never be another one,” he said. "No one’s going to play the game like he did. No one’s going to carry themselves like he did. He never sweated, he never had a wrinkle on his shirt. I’m happy I got to play against him. I’m happy I got to call him a friend.”

"To play against them together is iconic" – Frances Tiafoe on playing against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Frances Tiafoe, along with compatriot Jack Sock, had the honor of sharing the court with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the former’s swansong at the Laver Cup.

In the doubles fixture, where the Swiss teamed up with his arch-rival Nadal, Tiafoe and Sock went for the legendary duo with guns blazing and scored a monumental victory in the deciding tie-breaker 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

Although the Americans denied a fairytale ending for the Swiss Maestro in his last dance, Tiafoe reminisced about the unforgettable moment. He noted how iconic it was to play against Federer and Nadal, irrespective of the occasion.

“To play against them, even if one of then weren’t retiring, to play against them together is iconic, and as Fed’s last match... So, that’s even more iconic, and the crowd is going wild,” he recalled.

Speaking about the farewell that followed, Frances Tiafoe said that the scenes were very emotional as Roger Federer’s children and wife joined him on the court.

The 24-year-old also admitted that it was heartbreaking to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s biggest rivals – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray tearing up.

“The kids came down and everybody, the wifey came down, I mean everybody was crying – Novak, Rafa and Murray, I was like, ‘Ah, damn!’ You’ve got to think. I mean, these are the guys that played against him. The biggest rivals ever. They’re crying and I was like, ‘Oh man! This is crazy,’” he said.

