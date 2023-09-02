Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield brings her grandparents to watch American's US Open 3R clash on Louis Armstrong Stadium

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, on Saturday, brought her grandparents to witness the US Open third-round match of the American at the prestigious Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tiafoe defeated Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6) in two hours and 54 minutes to move into the fourth round, where he will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata.

With this win, Tiafoe, extended his impressive winning streak against left-handed opponents to an astounding 19 matches. The last time he suffered defeat at the hands of a lefty was back in 2021, when Liam Broady emerged victorious in Eastbourne.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was in attendance for the match, watching the American No. 2 score an emphatic victory. She later took to social media to reveal that she had brought her grandparents along as well.

"My grandparents," Broomfield captioned her Instagram story, which contained glimpses of herself and her grandparents walking around the US Open.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

"I just want my name in the same sentence as his" - Frances Tiafoe hopes to emulate Arthur Ashe at US Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe expressed his deep affection for the US Open and shared his aspirations to emulate the legendary Arthur Ashe at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Ashe, a former American professional tennis player, achieved remarkable success throughout his career, securing multiple Major titles, including three in singles and two in doubles. He holds the distinction of being the first and only Black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

Arthur Ashe was the first Black player to be chosen for the United States of America's Davis Cup team. Throughout his illustrious career, Ashe clinched an impressive 76 singles titles, with an astounding 44 of them achieved during the Open Era.

At Flushing Meadows last year, Frances Tiafoe made history by becoming the first American man to reach the tournament's semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. It also saw him become the first Black American man to reach this stage since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

In a post-match interview following his victory over Adrian Mannarino, Tiafoe expressed the significance of the US Open in his tennis journey. He openly conveyed his deep admiration for Ashe, whose name graces the stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"The summer is irrelevant. It's all about this tournament, honestly. I've always watched this tournament as a kid. I've always wanted to play out here. I’ve always wanted to compete on the biggest stages and obviously here's our biggest stadium. The fans are unbelievable. You guys are crazy, makes it a lot of fun to play," Frances Tiafoe said.

"And yeah, there's so much history here. Obviously, Arthur Ashe Stadium, what a legend [he is]. And yeah, I just want my name in the same sentence as his. I think that's why I play some of my best tennis here," he added.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium boasts a seating capacity of 23,771 and holds the record of being the largest tennis stadium in the world.