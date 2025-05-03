Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan and Tommy Paul's partner Paige meet $200M-worth Hailey Bieber while turning up the glamor at Rhode Beauty event

Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul's girlfriends Ayan Broomfield and Paige Lorenze respectively spent a glamorous night-out posing with Hailey Bieber at an event in Miami. The event was for Hailey Bieber's beauty brand Rhode and took place on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

Tommy Paul started dating model and social media influencer Lorenze in 2022. Her content revolves around beauty, fashion and lifestyle and she also founded a lifestyle and clothing brand Dairy Boy in 2021. Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe announced their relationship on Instagram in 2018. The Canadian made her WTA tour debut in 2014 and is not currently part of the circuit.

Lorenze shared pictures of her time from the event including one where she could be seen posing in front of a luxury car with a special license plate. She wore a white bikini with a sheer throw on top paired with clear sparkling high-heels. She completed the look with diamond accessories and a white clutch purse.

Ad

Trending

She also shared a picture with $200 million worth (as per celebrity net worth) Hailey Bieber and used white heart and palm tree emojis to caption the carousel:

"girls night out @rhode."

Ad

Ayan Broomfield also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram where she posed in front of the same car as Lorenze and turned up the glam by posing next to Bieber. She wore a white off-shoulder dress bunched on the side with an oversized golden buckle. Her ensemble also included a bold golden armlet and a triple layered bracelet. She captioned the post:

"oh that was funnn."

Ad

On the ATP tour, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe recently competed at the 2025 Madrid Open. The event will conclude on Sunday, May 4 with the final showdown between Casper Ruud and Jack Draper.

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe's Madrid Open runs

Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 Madrid Open. Image: Getty

World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe recently made a Round-of-16 finish at the 2025 Madrid Open. The American kickstarted the clay swing with a runner-up plate at the ATP Houston. However, he later made early exits in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Ad

Tiafoe encountered Luciano Darderi in the opening round of the Madrid Open. However, the Italian withdrew mid-match giving Tiafoe a walkover. Tiafoe next overcame Alexandre Muller before falling to Matteo Arnaldi in the Round-of-16.

The Madrid Open was World No. 12 Tommy Paul's second showing of the clay swing after a semifinal run at the ATP Houston event. He defeated 2024 NextGen ATP Finals champion Joao Fonseca in the opening round. He later upped Karen Khachanov before suffering a Round-of-16 defeat at the hands of Jack Draper.

The players are next likely to be seen at the Italian Open as the season builds up to the 2025 French Open at the end of the month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More