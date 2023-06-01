French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 6

Third round matches are set to commence on Day 6 of the 2023 French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will be aiming to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time in her career, but Kamila Rakhimova stands in her way. Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov are also set to duke it out in another exciting third round contest.

Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a 23rd Major title by defeating Marton Fucsovics in the previous round. His third round opponent is Alejandro Davidvich Fokina, who defeated him the last time they met.

Top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Andrey Rublev and Daria Kasatkina, along with former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, will also take to the court on Friday.

With plenty of big names in the mix, it promises to be another action-packed day in Paris. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 6 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:45 am local time: (28) Elise Mertens vs (3) Jessica Pegula.

Followed by: Kamila Rakhimova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (26) Denis Shapovalov.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Peyton Stearns vs (9) Daria Kasatkina.

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (7) Andrey Rublev.

Followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva.

Followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Followed by: Anna Blinkova vs (PR) Elina Svitolina.

Followed by: (17) Lorenzo Musetti vs (14) Cameron Norrie.

Followed by: Karolina Muchova vs (27) Irina-Camelia Begu.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:45 am local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA June 2, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET Canada June 2, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET UK June 2, 2023 10:45 am BST 10:00 am BST India June 2, 2023 3:15 pm IST 2:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes