French Open 2024 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to final ft. potential SF clash vs Alexander Zverev

Defending champion Novak Djokovic heads into the 2024 French Open as the top seed and a firm favorite to lift his fourth crown. His path to the final was revealed on Thursday, May 23 when the draw was unveiled.

Djokovic hasn't had the ideal start to 2024 and is yet to win a title surprisingly enough. He kicked off his season at the Australian Open where he was sent packing in the semifinals by eventual champion Jannik Sinner. World No. 70 Luca Nardi then shocked him in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open a couple of weeks later after which he withdrew from Miami citing wanting to maintain a balance between his "private and professional schedule".

The Serb returned to action in Monte Carlo but was seen off in the semifinals by a spirited Casper Ruud. Another early defeat awaited him in Rome as Alejandro Tabilo got the better of him in the third round.

A three-time French Open champion, Djokovic will be eager to turn his fortunes around in Paris. He is set to open his campaign against local favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

On that note, here's Djokovic's path to his eighth French Open final:

Novak Djokovic's R1 opponent - Pierre Hughes Herbert

Pierre Hughes Herbert at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic's title defense is set to commence against home-favorite Pierre Hughes Herbert.

Herbert has scarcely featured on the singles tour so far this year, primarily plying his trade on the Challenger circuit. He's won the challenger in Quimper and finished runner-up in Napoli so far this season. He has, however, failed to progress past the qualifiers in every ATP tournament so far this season and will play his first main draw match in Paris.

Herbert and Djokovic have faced off once before on tour way back in 2013 at the Paris Masters. The Serb won that contest 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic's likely R2 opponent - Roberto Carballes Baena

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

A Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena second-round clash could be on the cards should both of them win their first-round matches.

Baena holds a 13-12 match record this season, with his best result yet being a runner-up finish to Matteo Berrettini at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco. He took part at the Geneva Open most recently, losing to fifth seed Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Baena has played Djokovic twice before on tour, with the Serb winning both those contests. They last played at the 2023 Australian Open where Djokovic comfortably won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Novak Djokovic's likely R3 opponent - Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic could face his first tricky test at the 2024 French Open against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round should they both make it safely through.

Musetti is yet to find his best form this season and currently holds a 9-14 match record. His fourth-round showings in Miami and Monte-Carlo are his best results yet. He has, however, found success on the Challenger tour, having reached the finals in Cagliari and Turin.

Musetti trails 1-4 in his head-to-head with Djokovic and lost the last match they played 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters. He has, however, got the better of Djokovic on clay in the past, with his only match win coming at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters at the very same stage.

Gael Monfils and Thiago Seyboth Wild are other possible third-round opponents for the Serb should Musetti fail to make it through.

Novak Djokovic's likely R4 opponent - Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Novak Djokovic could face an in-form Tommy Paul in a blockbuster fourth-round clash should both of them move safely through.

Tommy Paul might have had an indifferent start to his 2024 season, but the American World No. 14 has impressed everybody on the red dirt so far this year. He made an impressive run to the semifinals in Rome, beating the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz en route. He is currently 19-8 this season and has claimed the title in Dallas.

Paul and Djokovic have faced off just once on tour, with Djokovic winning that encounter comfortably 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 at the 2023 Australian Open.

The likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Fabio Fognini also linger in this side of the draw and could face Djokovic should Tommy Paul falter.

Novak Djokovic's likely QF opponent - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Novak Djokovic could go up against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last year's final should both of them make it safely through.

Ruud had an indifferent start to the year, losing in the third round of the Australian Open. He then made back-to-back finals in Los Cabos and Mexico but went down to Jordan Thomspon and Alex de Minaur.

Ruud continued his good form on clay after the Sunshine Double, reaching the last four in Estoril and the final in Monte Carlo (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas). He broke new grounds in Barcelona when he won his first ever ATP 500 title, getting the better of Tsitsipas in a re-match of their Monte Carlo final from a week back. He currently holds a 31-9 W/L record this season.

Ruud has come across Djokovic six times on tour, and trails 1-5 in their head-to-head. He did, however, win their last encounter at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic's likely SF opponent - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Alexander Zverev could very likely go up against Novak Djokovic in a highly anticipated last-four clash.

The German heads into the French Open on the back of an impressive run to the title in Rome, beating Nicolas Jarry in the final. He holds an impressive 28-9 match record this year, having also reached the semifinals in Melbourne and Miami, and the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Munich.

Zverev and Djokovic have faced off 12 times in professional competition, with the Serb currently leading their head-to-head 8-4. They last played in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters last year which Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 7-5. Zverev, however, has got the better of Djokovic on clay once before en route to his first-ever Masters crown in Rome way back in 2017.

Other possible semifinal candidates for Djokovic from the top half of the draw include Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Alex de Minaur.

Novak Djokovic's likely final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

A blockbuster showdown between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the final is widely expected, despite the Spaniard's recent struggles with injury.

Alcaraz has looked a shadow of himself so far this season, majorly due to his arm injury. Apart from lifting the crown in Indian Wells, the Spaniard has found it difficult to remain consistent. His clay court swing has only seen him take part in Madrid, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz marginally trails his head-to-head with Djokovic 2-3. The last faced off in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP finals which Djokovic comfortably won 6-3, 6-2. The pair incidentally faced off in the French Open semi-finals last year, with Djokovic winning that encounter in four sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner also lingers in the bottom half of the draw and is another player who's given Djokovic plenty to think about in the past. He's had an incredible start to the 2024 season but has been marred with injuries recently. Other players in with a shout of making it into the finals include Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev.

