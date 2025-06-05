Only four players remain in the men's singles competition of the French Open. Day 13 of the iconic Major will feature blockbuster matches in the semifinals.

Ad

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been sensational in Paris this year. Both players seem to be raising their level game after game and will be determined to stake their claim for the title.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has turned things around brilliantly after a shaky start on clay. He defeated last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev, in the quarterfinals and will be fancying his chances in the next round.

With all to play for at the 2025 French Open, let's look at the predictions for Day 13 in Paris:

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Djokovic at the 2025 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

First, Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Ad

Djokovic chalked up early exits in Monte-Carlo and Madrid but weathered the storm with a title-winning run in Geneva. He outfoxed Hubert Hurkacz in a close three-set match in the finals, 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2).

The Serb used his momentum to make a strong start in Paris and cruised past Filip Misolic and Cameron Norrie in the initial few rounds. He then eliminated the third seed Alexander Zverev in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sinner returned to the fold after three months and secured a runner-up finish in Rome. He continued to build momentum by defeating Richard Gasquet, Jiri Lehecka, and Andrey Rublev in Paris. The Italian outsmarted Alexander Bublik in the last round, 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.

The head-to-head between Sinner and Djokovic is locked at 4-4. While Sinner has strength and versatility on his side, Djokovic brings years of experience to the table in the semifinals. Considering their record at Major events and ability to play under pressure, Djokovic might sneak through to the finals.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

Check the full preview here.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Alcaraz plays a backhand slice at the French Open 2025. - Source: Getty

In the second semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.

Ad

Alcaraz has had a solid season so far, amassing title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, and Rome. He also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells but lost to Jack Draper in three sets.

The Spaniard has hardly put a foot wrong in Paris by defeating Fabian Marozsan, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul en route to the last four. He outfoxed Paul in straight sets in the last round, 6-0, 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Musetti has made an optimistic start to the season. He entered Paris after a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo and semifinal runs in Madrid and Rome. The Italian has faced Alcaraz twice in the last two months but lost on both occasions.

Ad

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Musetti 5-1 and will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. Despite the Italian's sharp all-around game, the second seed is most likely to pass this test and enter the finals of the French Open.

Predicted winner: Carlos Alcaraz

Check the full preview here.

Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini

Andreeva plays a forehand at the 2025 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider will take on Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the semifinals of the women's doubles competition.

Ad

Andreeva and Shnaider missed out on their dream of winning the singles event, but can redeem themselves by finishing strong in Paris. The duo is yet to drop a set en route to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Paolini and Errani have already captured titles at the Qatar Open and Italian Open this year. They defeated Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in straight sets in the last round.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, the Italians will be the favorite to enter the finals.

Ad

Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

Neal Skupski / Joe Salisbury vs Evan King / Christian Harrison

Joe Salisbury plays a volley at the 2025 French Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Next up, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will take on Evan King and Christian Harrison in the semifinals of the men's doubles event.

Ad

Salisbury and Skupski have reached their third consecutive semifinal on tour. The duo also secured a runner-up finish in the Barcelona Open in April.

The Brits secured a tough win against Matthew Ebden and John Peers in the quarterfinals and will be desperate to continue their run at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Evan King and Christian Harrison are having a dream run in Paris this year. They're yet to drop a set so far and will be tough to beat in the semifinals.

Ad

Despite King and Harrison's potent form on tour, Skupski and Salisbury should be able to use their experience and enter the finals.

Predicted winner: Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Aleksandra Krunic / Anna Danilina vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Eri Hozumi

Anna Danilina at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron Presented by Santander 2024 - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina will lock horns with Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi in the semifinals of the French Open.

Ad

Krunic and Danilina stunned the top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals. They will be high on confidence entering the semifinals on Friday.

On the other hand, Eikeri and Hozumi are yet to face a seeded team at the French Open. They defeated Irina-Camelia Begu and Yanina Wickmayer in straight sets in the last round.

Considering their recent form on tour and skill set on clay, Eikeri and Hozumi will be poised to enter the finals. They should be able to use their creativity and defeat their opponents in the last four.

Predicted winner: Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis