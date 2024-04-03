Nick Kyrgios did not hold back after pickleball player Christian Alshon claimed that the paddle sport requires more skills than tennis.

Alshon, a former collegiate tennis player, switched to pickleball days after winning the Division III NCAA championship for the University of Chicago in 2022. The 24-year-old ranked No. 5 in men’s singles as per the PPA Tour (Pro Pickleball Association) website, recently opened up on his switch.

Alshon stated that pickleball made him a “better athlete” and opined that the activity calls for quicker reflexes than tennis.

"Pickleball has made me a much better athlete than Tennis ever did. Faster reaction time and speed are needed since the ball is only coming from 10 feet away." Christian Alshon wrote on X.

The American added that according to him, the paddle sport requires “more skill” than tennis.

"Point for point, pickleball requires more skill than tennis," he wrote.

Alshon was ridiculed for his remarks by several tennis fans as well as a few current and former tennis players, including Andy Roddick and Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios laughed off the “wild” claim, opining that even the best pickleball talent would be incomparable to someone like Roger Federer.

"Yeah. Let’s hide under the bed after this statement hahahaha bro get me the best pickleball player and compare his talent to Roger Federer. Wild tweet, wild thought," he responded on X.

The Aussie, who co-owns the Miami Pickleball Club alongside the likes of Naomi Osaka and NFL player Patrick Mahomes, asked Alshon to retract his claim.

"Delete right now. I love pickle but you had too many tequilas," Nick Kyrgios added.

Nick Kyrgios tried his hands at pickleball alongside Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe in Australia

Kygios (L) and Osaka pictured at Lotte New York Palace Presents A Conversation With Champions in 2022

Nick Kyrgios has largely been out of action since the tail end of 2022, due to multiple injuries. The Aussie underwent knee surgery in January 2023, following which he briefly returned to competition in June of that year.

However, Kyrgios played just one match – an opening-round loss at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, before he suffered a wrist injury. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has been recuperating since.

Despite his on-court absence, Nick Kyrgios linked up with his tennis colleagues for various off-court activities during the 2024 Australian Open. He also tried his hands at pickleball alongside Frances Tiafoe and Naomi Osaka. Osaka shared glimpses of their day on the pickleball court on social media.

While Kyrgios has yet to announce his tennis return, the 28-year-old recently shared a positive update on his recovery from the aforementioned wrist injury.

"Honestly, I’m seeing improvement every day with my wrist and I’m in the middle of getting back to playing shape," he wrote on Instagram.

"I will be back. I’m not sure of the exact time frame, I will be cautious and take my time, " he added.

A few days back, the Aussie also gave a peek into his first on-court practice in eight months.

