"Good job baby" - Grigor Dimitrov finds a fan in Mark Wahlberg; Hollywood actor ecstatically cheers him on after ATP Rotterdam 2R win

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg celebrated Grigor Dimitrov's ATP Rotterdam second-round win over Márton Fucsovics. Dimitrov defeated the Hungarian on Thursday (February 15) with scores of 6-3, 7-5.

Dimitrov has now qualified for his third quarterfinal in the four tournaments he has competed in so far this season.

On Thursday, Mark Wahlberg posted a video on his Instagram feed showcasing him watching Dimitrov's match on a TV and celebrating the win. The American also mentioned reaching out to the 32-year-old Bulgarian for a collaborative shoot for his athleisure clothing company, Municipal.

Watch the video here:

Dimitrov's best finish at the ATP Rotterdam was when he reached the final in the 2018 edition, ultimately losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov is set to face Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinal of the ATP Rotterdam

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 7

Grigor Dimitrov will face Alexander Shevchenko in the last eight of the ATP Rotterdam on Friday, February 16.

Dimitrov has been in fine form since the start of the season, winning the 2024 Brisbane International after defeating Holger Rune in the final. He then competed in the Australian Open but was knocked out in a five-set thriller by Nuno Borges in the third round. Dimitrov reached another final, at the Open 13 Provence, but was defeated by French star Ugo Humbert.

Dimitrov began the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam by defeating Italian star Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round before securing a straight sets win against Márton Fucsovics. On the other hand, Shevchenko commenced his journey by overcoming Zhang Zhizhen in their first-round match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the Round of 16, he beat World No.7 Holger Rune with scores of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Before his ATP Rotterdam campaign, Shevchenko participated in five tournaments since the start of the new season. Starting at the Brisbane International, he was knocked out in the second round by eventual finalist Rune. He then competed in the Adelaide International, facing another second-round exit, this time against Christopher O'Connell.

At the Australian Open, Shevchenko faced an early exit in the first round against Jaume Munar. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France but was eliminated by compatriot Alexander Bublik. He followed it up by exiting the Open 13 Provence in the second round after losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

The Kazakhstani star is currently ranked No.57 on the ATP rankings, while Dimitrov holds the No.13 spot. The two players have not faced each other on the tour before.