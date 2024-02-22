"Good News" - Boris Becker expresses delight as Carlos Alcaraz shares positive update on ankle injury following 2024 Rio Open withdrawal

Boris Becker expressed his delight at Carlos Alcaraz’s positive update on his ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2024 Rio Open.

Alcaraz suffered a setback recently when he twisted his ankle during his first-round match against Brazilian wildcard Thiago Monteiro in Rio, which forced him to retire from the match during the first set.

The injury raised doubts about Alcaraz's participation in the upcoming 'Netflix Slam' exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas on March 3rd and his title defense in the Indian Wells Masters on March 6.

In an Instagram post, the Spaniard revealed that he suffered a Grade II lateral sprain after undergoing an MRI scan. The 20-year-old assured his fans that he would be back on the court soon, confirming his availability for both the exhibition match and the Masters tournament.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday’s injury. After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker showed his support for Alcaraz with a heartfelt message:

"Good news Carlito."

Boris Becker on Instagram

Boris Becker shared insights on Carlos Alcaraz's title drought after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships triumph

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Boris Becker previously stated that Carlos Alcaraz's perceived lack of advancement compared to his peers is a significant factor contributing to his title drought since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships victory.

Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final to win the Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam in 2023. However, the Spaniard failed to maintain his momentum and has not won another title since. Moreover, the 20-year-old lost the World No. 1 spot to the Serb.

In an interview with Eurosport, Becker highlighted the difficulty for the Spaniard in maintaining a high level since Wimbledon's win.

"Why is that? Duelling with Djokovic, becoming No. 1 in the world and winning Wimbledon for the first time - maintaining this level is the most difficult thing in tennis. Anyone can have a good tournament or a good year from time to time, but maintaining that level over the years is the real challenge," Becker said.

Becker added that while rivals adapted to the Spaniard's game, he appeared to have plateaued in his development.

"My favorite saying in this context is: 'The locker room never sleeps'. It means that the other players have realized how you have to play against Alcaraz to have a chance against him. That's what happened. Other players have developed and Alcaraz hasn't," he added.