“Grigor Dimitrov’s always super, super nice” - Hubert Hurkacz professes his love for the Bulgarian on Valentine’s Day

Hubert Hurkacz recently professed his love for Grigor Dimitrov on Valentine's Day. They are currently competing at the 2024 Rotterdam Open — the men's indoor hardcourt ATP 500 tournament that commenced on February 10.

Both of them have proceeded to the Round of 16. Dimitrov picked a win over Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets, whereas, Hurkacz had to dig deep to defeat Jiri Lehecka, 6-3, 6-7(9), 7-6(9).

Recently, the competition's organizers had a fun Valentine's Day segment that featured players competing in the ATP 500 tournament. It included Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, and Gael Monfils, among others.

The Rotterdam Open's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of this segment where the players were asked the question which of their fellow players did they love?

Hurkacz took this opportunity to profess his love for Dimitrov, who according to the Pole is a 'super nice' person and would be fun to spend Valentine's Day with.

"Probably Grigor (Dimitrov). He’s always, you know, super, super nice. He has a good connection with the people, so we could have fun out there that day," the 27-year-old said.

The video also featured Jannik Sinner, who confessed his love for Hurkacz, stating that he loves to drive the same cars as the World No. 8. The Italian said:

"I love Hubi Hurkacz because I like to drive the cars that he does, So I love him."

Expand Tweet

Hurkacz will face Tallon Griekspoor while Dimitrov will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open. Sinner, meanwhile, will face Monfils in the Round of 16 in Rotterdam.

A look at the head-to-head record between Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz

Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz have faced each other four times on the tour.

Despite being good off the court, Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz are intense rivals on it. The two have faced each other four times on the Tour, with the Bulgarian boasting an impressive 4-0 record.

The duo met for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Indian Wells, where Dimitrov prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2). They next met in the last eight of the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters, where the 32-year-old claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) win.

They met twice in 2023, with Dimitrov clinched a hard-fought straight-sets win in the Round of 16 at the Rotterdam Open. Their most recent meeting was at the Paris Masters, where the Bulgarian won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before being downed by Novak Djokovic in the final.