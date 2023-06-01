"Hallmark movie in the making" - Tennis fans gush over Garbine Muguruza's 'adorable' meet-cute with now fiance Arthur Borges

Tennis fans were left enamored by the story of Garbine Muguruza's meet-cute encounter with now-fiance Arthur Borges.

On May 24, Muguruza announced her engagement to long-time partner Borges. The pair, who have been dating since September 2021, made their first public appearance at the 2021 WTA Tour Finals, where Borges cheered the Spaniard on from the stands.

Speaking to Hola, Muguruza revealed the details of how she met Borges during the 2021 US Open. She said that she was out for a walk when she ran into the model, who wished her good luck before requesting a selfie together.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk. I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says, ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome'," she recalled.

After routinely running into each other, the pair eventually started taking their walks together. Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship which led to Borges proposing during their vacation in Marbella, Spain.

Garbine Muguruza announces decision to sit out clay and grass swings this season

Garbine Muguruza won the Wimbledon 2017 title

Garbine Muguruza recently announced her decision to forgo competing in the clay and grass court swings of the 2023 season as she continues to spend "healthy" time with her family and friends.

"Hey guys what's going on. Spending time with family and friends and it's really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer, therefore I am going to miss clay and grass season. Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys," she said via Instagram.

Incidentally, the former World No. 1 has achieved her best results on clay and grass when she won the French Open in 2016 and the Wimbledon Championships in 2017.

Muguruza last competed at the WTA 250 Lyon Open, where she lost her first-round match to Linda Noskova in straight sets. She holds a 0-4 win/loss record for the season, having suffered first-round exits in each of the four tournaments she competed in.

