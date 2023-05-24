Create

"Hating this so much" - Tennis fans react as Roger Federer teases by updating bio to 'no longer a Professional tennis player'

Roger Federer recently teased tennis fans by changing his social media bio to 'no longer a Professional tennis player'

Tennis fans are unhappy with Roger Federer’s recent social media bio update, where he wrote that he is 'no longer a Professional tennis player.'

On Tuesday, May 23, Federer interacted with tennis fans on social media. The 20-time Grand Slam champion responded to numerous questions from fans, relating to his life, career, rivals and retirement on Twitter.

One fan cheekily asked him why he was holding on to his “Professional tennis player” bio on his Twitter account despite retiring eight months ago. The fan wishfully asked if it meant he would be coming back on tour.

“Your bio says ‘Professional tennis player.’ So, does that mean you are not retired yet?” the fan asked.
@rogerfederer Your bio says "Professional tennis player". So does that mean you are not retired yet? 😅 https://t.co/XAClBJchtw

In response, Roger Federer acknowledged the question and felt it was appropriate to update the status.

“Good point. i should probably change that. any suggestions?” he responded.
@insidetennis99 good point. i should probably change that. any suggestions?

Soon, Federer teasingly changed the bio from “Professional tennis player” to “no longer a Professional tennis player.”

Tennis fans quickly took note of the update. Although it was seemingly changed as a joke, they voiced their unhappiness with the harsh reality.

Many asked Roger Federer to ‘undo’ the move and came up with better suggestions.

“You always said, once a ball boy, always a ball boy, why not... once a tennis player, always a tennis player?” one fan suggested.
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 You always said, once a ball boy, always a ball boy, why not... once a tennis player, always a tennis player? 😢
“There are better options that won’t break our hearts: “Father of four”, “Tennis Enthusiastic”, “Chocolate lover”, “Rolex ambassador”, “Friendly Swiss Citizen”…” another fan said.
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 There are better options that won’t break our hearts: “Father of four”, “Tennis Enthusiastic”, “Chocolate lover”, “Rolex ambassador”, “Friendly Swiss Citizen”…🇨🇭❤️‍🩹

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

@rogerfederer Expectations vs. Reality 😭I would suggest you to change the bio again. I prefer "GOAT" 😉 https://t.co/QuxiYM35dS
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 Some times truth is devastating 💔💔😭 https://t.co/yP3QZyCryq
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 Lol noo whyyy? Can't we have some disillusionment in our lives? 😭😭😭😅😅😅
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 Change it back 😭😭😭
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 ROGER-NO MIDDLE NAME- FEDERER YOU CHANGE THAT BACK RIGHT NOW #AskRF
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 GOAT is a better option😉
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 YOU CAN STILL DELETE, KING
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 Who are we to blame for this? 😞
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 https://t.co/kqQy4gswDn
Someone should get jailed for this twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 we didn’t tell you to commit a crime 😤
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 Now it's sad Roger 🥲 we need another one more uplifting 😆
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 It was better "former" 🙃
@rogerfederer @insidetennis99 unacceptable, sir!
I'm sobbing at 7am why would he do this twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
NO WHY DID YALL MAKE HIM CHANGE THAT WAS MY COMFORT BIO 😭😭😭 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
The gut-wrenching simplicity of this bio.... 💔😭 https://t.co/7h4vibxe8x
Not him changing his bio to no longer a professional tennis player 😭 why are you doing this to us on a Tuesday afternoon Roger twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… https://t.co/Shh5FR3xun

"A weight being lifted off my shoulders" – Roger Federer on his retirement

The Swiss maestro said his final goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup
Roger Federer played his swansong alongside arch-rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. However, his final professional match came more than a year earlier against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer’s 20th and final Grand Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open, while his last Grand Slam final was in 2019 at the SW19.

Roger Federer had been struggling with his form for a couple of years and was dealing with numerous physical issues, which led to his retirement in 2022.

During his latest fan interaction, the 41-year-old made a vulnerable admission. The eight-time Wimbledon winner stated that he had been dealing with a lot of stress due to various tennis-related setbacks.

@ptraughber There was a lot of little stuff that i didn't know was creating so much stress that just dropped away, which is really cool. Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders.

Federer was thus happy to have hung his racquet for good, saying that the decision was like “a weight being lifted off his shoulders.”

“There was a lot of little stuff that I didn't know was creating so much stress that just dropped away, which is really cool. Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders,” he said.

