Tennis fans are unhappy with Roger Federer’s recent social media bio update, where he wrote that he is 'no longer a Professional tennis player.'

On Tuesday, May 23, Federer interacted with tennis fans on social media. The 20-time Grand Slam champion responded to numerous questions from fans, relating to his life, career, rivals and retirement on Twitter.

One fan cheekily asked him why he was holding on to his “Professional tennis player” bio on his Twitter account despite retiring eight months ago. The fan wishfully asked if it meant he would be coming back on tour.

“Your bio says ‘Professional tennis player.’ So, does that mean you are not retired yet?” the fan asked.

In response, Roger Federer acknowledged the question and felt it was appropriate to update the status.

“Good point. i should probably change that. any suggestions?” he responded.

Soon, Federer teasingly changed the bio from “Professional tennis player” to “no longer a Professional tennis player.”

Tennis fans quickly took note of the update. Although it was seemingly changed as a joke, they voiced their unhappiness with the harsh reality.

Many asked Roger Federer to ‘undo’ the move and came up with better suggestions.

“You always said, once a ball boy, always a ball boy, why not... once a tennis player, always a tennis player?” one fan suggested.

“There are better options that won’t break our hearts: “Father of four”, “Tennis Enthusiastic”, “Chocolate lover”, “Rolex ambassador”, “Friendly Swiss Citizen”…” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"A weight being lifted off my shoulders" – Roger Federer on his retirement

The Swiss maestro said his final goodbye at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer played his swansong alongside arch-rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. However, his final professional match came more than a year earlier against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer’s 20th and final Grand Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open, while his last Grand Slam final was in 2019 at the SW19.

Roger Federer had been struggling with his form for a couple of years and was dealing with numerous physical issues, which led to his retirement in 2022.

During his latest fan interaction, the 41-year-old made a vulnerable admission. The eight-time Wimbledon winner stated that he had been dealing with a lot of stress due to various tennis-related setbacks.

Federer was thus happy to have hung his racquet for good, saying that the decision was like “a weight being lifted off his shoulders.”

“There was a lot of little stuff that I didn't know was creating so much stress that just dropped away, which is really cool. Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders,” he said.

