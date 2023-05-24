In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Roger Federer shed light on various topics - from his bond with Rafael Nadal to his feelings about retirement and its impact on his family life.

Federer quit professional tennis in September 2022, with a retirement ceremony held during the Laver Cup. He had an illustrious career that spanned nearly two and a half decades, finishing with 103 titles - including 20 Grand Slams - to his name.

The Swiss maestro's decision meant a transition from traveling the world for competitions to settling down with his family in his home country of Switzerland.

During his virtual interaction with fans on Tuesday, Federer reminisced about his days on tour and revealed that he misses the fans, the thrill, the big stadiums, and his tour companions.

“In a crazy way, I miss everything about it. for years of my life I didn't even remember what day of the week it was (other than Monday was the start of a tournament and Sunday was the end),” he said.

“What i miss most: having a spontaneous dinner out on tour with friends after a match or practice. and of course, the big stadiums, fans and the thrill of it all,” he added.

The 41-year-old, however, admitted that he felt much less stressed after retirement.

“There was a lot of little stuff that I didn't know was creating so much stress that just dropped away, which is really cool. Like a weight being lifted off my shoulders,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

Federer also revealed that he sleeps less than he used to when on tour.

“I sleep less actually. Before, I *had* to get my sleep. Now there's less pressure to, So I end up sleeping less. weird, right?” he said.

Although Federer has taken his leave from competition, he is open to playing exhibition matches. The Swiss stated that he is looking forward to playing in South America again.

“I'd love to play exhibitions in the future and if so, coming to South America again would be amazing,” the Swiss said.

Federer also confirmed that he will be present at this year’s edition of the Laver Cup in Vancouver in September.

“See you in Vancouver,” he said.

"I'm already a dad coach" – Roger Federer on his family life since tennis retirement

Roger Federer with his family at Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer’s family has been his backbone throughout his tennis career, as was evident during his emotional retirement ceremony last year.

Federer was frequently accompanied by his wife Mirka and his four children Myla, Charlene, Lenny and Leo on tour. The 41-year-old admitted on Tuesday that while the family misses the travels, they are happy with the laid-back routine of late.

“I think they miss all of our travels but they're happy to have a more consistent routine at home,” he said.

He also happily revealed that, after retiring, he was able to go skiing with his family for the first time.

“Skiing with the family this winter for the first time was so much fun,” the father-of four-admitted.

Federer went on to recount the memories of his recent trip to Lesotho with his family.

“Being there in person with my wife and kids visiting a project that we support with the @rogerfedererfdn was a memory we'll cherish forever,” he said.

Apart from the leisurely activities with his family, the former World No. 1 joked that he has now accepted the role of a tennis coach, as he trains his children.

“I'm already a #dadcoach which ain't easy but I love every minute of it,” he said.

