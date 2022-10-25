"He has learned nothing from last year’s fiasco" - Tennis fans voice concerns over Novak Djokovic's premature declaration of Australian Open participation status

Tennis fans have shared their opinions regarding Novak Djokovic’s recent admission about his chances of competing at the 2023 Australian Open.

In an interview with Sportal, Novak Djokovic, who currently faces a three-year ban after deportation from Australia earlier in the year, revealed that, despite his unvaccinated status, there were some positive signs regarding his participation Down Under, but nothing was official.

"We have some good indications, but it's all unofficial. Through my lawyers in Australia, we communicate or they, actually, communicate with the authorities and government organizations that are responsible for my case. Of course, I hope for the positive. I hope to receive an answer in the next few weeks," he revealed.

Further emphasizing his desire to play at his most successful Grand Slam, the nine-time Australian Open champion stated that he had gotten over the ordeal he faced in 2022 and wished to focus on the sport and start anew.

"I got over everything that happened and I really want to play tennis. Australia has always been the country where I played my best tennis and it shows in the results so I'm always extra motivated to go there. This time I am even more motivated and I hope the answer will be positive," he said.

Many tennis fans, however, were concerned with Novak Djokovic’s premature declaration of optimism and shared similar views about the situation on Twitter.

"I’m happy to hear this but I kinda wish he hadn’t said anything until it was fully confirmed. Takes me back to when he tweeted he was boarding his flight to AO back in Jan and everything changed as soon as he landed," one fan said.

Bianca @biancapriv1 @ozmo_sasa @NoleLondon I’m happy to hear this but I kinda wish he hadn’t said anything until it was fully confirmed. Takes me back to when he tweeted he was boarding his flight to AO back in Jan and everything changed as soon as he landed @ozmo_sasa @NoleLondon I’m happy to hear this but I kinda wish he hadn’t said anything until it was fully confirmed. Takes me back to when he tweeted he was boarding his flight to AO back in Jan and everything changed as soon as he landed 😞

Another fan opined that a repeat of the 2022 event was looming over the Serb.

"There will be a second season of the soap opera: Djoko vs Immigration," the fan tweeted (as per translation).

Adriana Oliveira @Adriana11100542 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… Teremos segunda temporada da novela: Djoko vs Imigração Teremos segunda temporada da novela: Djoko vs Imigração 😏 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Whereas, a few other fans were elated by the progress and hoped for the best.

"Manifesting. #10 #22," a fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Aparna @themockerybird_ Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… Novak I'm begging you. Keep quiet about this until you know for sure one way or another. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Novak I'm begging you. Keep quiet about this until you know for sure one way or another. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

ジョン @delJontro



Just don’t comment before it’s official. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… He has learned nothing from last year’s fiasco (which was driven by him publicly stating he’s going there on an exemption prior to entering the country).Just don’t comment before it’s official. He has learned nothing from last year’s fiasco (which was driven by him publicly stating he’s going there on an exemption prior to entering the country).Just don’t comment before it’s official. 😬 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @ozmo_sasa Apparently, still hasn't learned the lesson to keep his mouth shut. That's what kickstarted the whole drama. And if he would have taken the deal on the table before the 2nd hearing to just leave voluntarily, he wouldn't be in this situation now. @ozmo_sasa Apparently, still hasn't learned the lesson to keep his mouth shut. That's what kickstarted the whole drama. And if he would have taken the deal on the table before the 2nd hearing to just leave voluntarily, he wouldn't be in this situation now.

FreeThinkerDjokovicFan 🇷🇺 🇷🇸 🇦🇲 @DjokovicItalian @ozmo_sasa He already made a mistake mentioning the "exemption" last year. If I were Nole, I would not talk too much about the issue and about possible "positive signs". Shut up and stop irritating Aussies, that are sad and Brits! @ozmo_sasa He already made a mistake mentioning the "exemption" last year. If I were Nole, I would not talk too much about the issue and about possible "positive signs". Shut up and stop irritating Aussies, that are sad and Brits!

M Kim murphy @MKimmurphy @biancapriv1 @ozmo_sasa @NoleLondon I kind of had that reaction too but, if he didn’t say anything, they’d only accuse him of trying to sneak in. He’s always in a no-win situation no matter what he does. At least they can’t accuse him of not being transparent. @biancapriv1 @ozmo_sasa @NoleLondon I kind of had that reaction too but, if he didn’t say anything, they’d only accuse him of trying to sneak in. He’s always in a no-win situation no matter what he does. At least they can’t accuse him of not being transparent.

Shobhit @NovakGOATovic @ozmo_sasa Why has it taken him so long when the Czech lady who was also deported in January has already got her visa reinstated? @ozmo_sasa Why has it taken him so long when the Czech lady who was also deported in January has already got her visa reinstated?

Nimra @StraightDrive99 Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… #Djokovic on AO: There are some positive signs, but unofficially. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks. tennismajors.com/others-news/th… *k Australia. He is coming for the title now. AO is nothing without its father Novak djokovic. Fingers crossed champ twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… *k Australia. He is coming for the title now. AO is nothing without its father Novak djokovic. Fingers crossed champ twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Novak Djokovic to compete at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will compete at the 2022 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the final two ATP tournaments of the 2022 season. The Serb, who has been a six-time champion at the Paris Masters, is set to defend his 2021 title at the tournament from October 29 to November 6. The former World No. 1 will then proceed to contest the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin from November 13-20.

"I am going to Paris, I am preparing for the two last tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the Final Masters in Turin. I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my confidence level as well as my motivation," he said.

Djokovic, who has already qualified for the tournament due to his ranking and Wimbledon triumph, will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The remaining three spots to complete the top 8 are contested by Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

Poll : Should Novak Djokovic be allowed to participate at the 2023 Australian Open? Yes No 0 votes