"He has learned nothing from last year’s fiasco" - Tennis fans voice concerns over Novak Djokovic's premature declaration of Australian Open participation status

Tennis fans have shared their opinions regarding Novak Djokovic’s recent admission about his chances of competing at the 2023 Australian Open.
In an interview with Sportal, Novak Djokovic, who currently faces a three-year ban after deportation from Australia earlier in the year, revealed that, despite his unvaccinated status, there were some positive signs regarding his participation Down Under, but nothing was official.
"We have some good indications, but it's all unofficial. Through my lawyers in Australia, we communicate or they, actually, communicate with the authorities and government organizations that are responsible for my case. Of course, I hope for the positive. I hope to receive an answer in the next few weeks," he revealed.
Further emphasizing his desire to play at his most successful Grand Slam, the nine-time Australian Open champion stated that he had gotten over the ordeal he faced in 2022 and wished to focus on the sport and start anew.
"I got over everything that happened and I really want to play tennis. Australia has always been the country where I played my best tennis and it shows in the results so I'm always extra motivated to go there. This time I am even more motivated and I hope the answer will be positive," he said.
Many tennis fans, however, were concerned with Novak Djokovic’s premature declaration of optimism and shared similar views about the situation on Twitter.
"I’m happy to hear this but I kinda wish he hadn’t said anything until it was fully confirmed. Takes me back to when he tweeted he was boarding his flight to AO back in Jan and everything changed as soon as he landed," one fan said.
Another fan opined that a repeat of the 2022 event was looming over the Serb.
"There will be a second season of the soap opera: Djoko vs Immigration," the fan tweeted (as per translation).
Whereas, a few other fans were elated by the progress and hoped for the best.
"Manifesting. #10 #22," a fan wrote.
Here are some more fan reactions:
Novak Djokovic to compete at the Paris Masters and ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the final two ATP tournaments of the 2022 season. The Serb, who has been a six-time champion at the Paris Masters, is set to defend his 2021 title at the tournament from October 29 to November 6. The former World No. 1 will then proceed to contest the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin from November 13-20.
"I am going to Paris, I am preparing for the two last tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the Final Masters in Turin. I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my confidence level as well as my motivation," he said.
Djokovic, who has already qualified for the tournament due to his ranking and Wimbledon triumph, will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The remaining three spots to complete the top 8 are contested by Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.
Poll : Should Novak Djokovic be allowed to participate at the 2023 Australian Open?
Yes
No
0 votes