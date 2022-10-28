“He owns Paris, this is another homecoming tournament for him” – Novak Djokovic picked as the undisputed favorite to win Paris Masters by sports betting expert

Sports betting expert Pamela Maldonado has picked Novak Djokovic as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Paris Masters.

Speaking on the Inside-In podcast, Maldonado reasoned that Novak Djokovic’s record at the tournament was enough to make him the safest bet, and there was nobody else she would consider as a possible winner. The betting expert further called it the “homecoming tournament” for the Serb.

“Honestly, there is nobody. Why? Because I am interested in putting, if I am betting tennis, it’s because I am putting it on ‘a for sure thing’. And for me right now, that is, honestly, Novak Djokovic. Think of the (ATP Paris Masters) – the most title, Djokovic; the most finals, Djokovic; the most consecutive titles, Djokovic! The most consecutive final, Djokovic. He has played, the most matches played in Paris belong to him. The most matches won (is him). He owns Paris, this is another homecoming tournament for him, and if I want to make a futures wager, it’s going to be on Djokovic,” she said.

Already qualified for the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic is gearing up to compete in the penultimate tournament of the 2022 season, the Paris Masters, between October 30 - November 6, where he is the defending champion. The former World No. 1 holds numerous records at the tournament, having won six titles - three of them consecutive (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021). Among other records at the Masters event in the French capital, Djokovic has also featured in most finals (seven) and has won the most number of matches (41).

“I hope I can finish this season in the best possible way” – Novak Djokovic eyes deep runs in Paris and Turin

Novak Djokovic has won four titles so far in 2022 including Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has had an unusual 2022 season, having been deported from Australia and being banned from competing in North America. He has, however, managed to make the most of the tournaments that allowed him to participate. Of the five finals he contested, Novak Djokovic has won four titles, including the Italian Open, Wimbledon, the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open.

The former World No. 1 has now set his sights on the final two tournaments of the season - the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serb said his most recent title wins in Tel Aviv and Astana have elevated his self-confidence.

"I am going to Paris, preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the ATP Finals in Turin," Djokovic said. "I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation. It's kind of natural and normal that when you win, then you want to play more and continue that streak."

"I hope I can finish this season in the best possible way because this year was very unusual, different, and quite challenging mentally and emotionally for me," he continued. "I'm glad that I'm feeling good again on the court and I'm satisfied with my game."

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic clinch his 7th Paris Masters title in 2022? Yes No 0 votes