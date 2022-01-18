"He's got a big decision to make, to play at the moment, he's going to have to get vaccinated"- Mark Petchey on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, analyst Mark Petchey offered his views on Novak Djokovic's vaccine saga that culminated in the World No. 1 being deported from Melbourne last week. Petchey claimed that the Serb would have to be vaccinated in order to play big events in the future.

Djokovic was deported on Sunday after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's visa was revoked for the second time by the Immigration Minister of the Australian government, Alex Hawke, last week. Hawke canceled Djokovic's visa as he felt the Serb's presence could excite anti-vaccination sentiment in Australia.

NBC News @NBCNews BREAKING: Hours after an Australian court rules to deport him, Novak Djokovic leaves Australia, ending a drawn-out saga that shook the tennis world. nbcnews.to/3GzarUd BREAKING: Hours after an Australian court rules to deport him, Novak Djokovic leaves Australia, ending a drawn-out saga that shook the tennis world. nbcnews.to/3GzarUd

Petchey, who previously coached Andy Murray, pointed out that the World No. 1 finds himself in quite a predicament. Petchel feels the Serb came to Melbourne with the "best intentions" after getting a medical exemption from the authorities. But he reckons the nine-time Australian Open champion must get jabbed if he wants to continue participating in tournaments and breaking records.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



The former player and coach gives us the inside scoop on the ground of the @australianopen Stream live →



#TCLive l #AusOpen Hi @_markpetchey The former player and coach gives us the inside scoop on the ground of the @australianopen Stream live → tnns.ch/app Hi @_markpetchey 👋The former player and coach gives us the inside scoop on the ground of the @australianopen Stream live → tnns.ch/app#TCLive l #AusOpen https://t.co/FGLkYDnrNG

"It's obviously been huge news. I think there is a lot of sympathy on both sides. You know there is no question that he came down here ultimately with an exemption so, he came with his best intentions. So, he sort of proved it," said Petchey.

Djokovic could be barred from the French Open after the country's sports ministry said they would not provide vaccine exemptions to athletes. The Italian Open's tournament director echoed the same sentiments.

As such, Petchey feels the Serb has a "big decision" to make regarding vaccination.

Reuters @Reuters Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine pass law reut.rs/3IcRWW9 Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine pass law reut.rs/3IcRWW9 https://t.co/44f1o4QRfY

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott



Note: His remarks were first made to Italian radio “Radio Anch'io Sport” Sergio Palmieri, who is director of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), has some strong words on #Djokovic Note: His remarks were first made to Italian radio “Radio Anch'io Sport” Sergio Palmieri, who is director of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), has some strong words on #Djokovic 👀Note: His remarks were first made to Italian radio “Radio Anch'io Sport” https://t.co/D3Q3hWMeUB

"The vaccination issue is going to be huge. Let's be honest, you've already seen France say [there's] absolutely no chance he's going to be able to go to Paris now... and Sergio Palmieri saying that if he doesn't get vaccinated, he is not gonna be able to play in Rome," mentioned Petchey.

"He's got a big decision to make. To play at the moment, he's gonna have to get vaccinated. It's as simple as that," added the former coach.

Novak Djokovic could lose No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Djokovic will lose 2,000 ATP points as he will not be able to defend his title at Melbourne Park. As a result, he could lose his No. 1 ranking to either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.

If either Medvedev or Zverev wins the Grand Slam, the Serb will be dethroned from the top position in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic currently has 11,015 points, while Medvedev sits on 8935 and Zverev is further back on 7970.

Edited by Arvind Sriram