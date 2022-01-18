"He's got a big decision to make, to play at the moment, he's going to have to get vaccinated"- Mark Petchey on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, analyst Mark Petchey offered his views on Novak Djokovic's vaccine saga that culminated in the World No. 1 being deported from Melbourne last week. Petchey claimed that the Serb would have to be vaccinated in order to play big events in the future.
Djokovic was deported on Sunday after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's visa was revoked for the second time by the Immigration Minister of the Australian government, Alex Hawke, last week. Hawke canceled Djokovic's visa as he felt the Serb's presence could excite anti-vaccination sentiment in Australia.
Petchey, who previously coached Andy Murray, pointed out that the World No. 1 finds himself in quite a predicament. Petchel feels the Serb came to Melbourne with the "best intentions" after getting a medical exemption from the authorities. But he reckons the nine-time Australian Open champion must get jabbed if he wants to continue participating in tournaments and breaking records.
"It's obviously been huge news. I think there is a lot of sympathy on both sides. You know there is no question that he came down here ultimately with an exemption so, he came with his best intentions. So, he sort of proved it," said Petchey.
Djokovic could be barred from the French Open after the country's sports ministry said they would not provide vaccine exemptions to athletes. The Italian Open's tournament director echoed the same sentiments.
As such, Petchey feels the Serb has a "big decision" to make regarding vaccination.
"The vaccination issue is going to be huge. Let's be honest, you've already seen France say [there's] absolutely no chance he's going to be able to go to Paris now... and Sergio Palmieri saying that if he doesn't get vaccinated, he is not gonna be able to play in Rome," mentioned Petchey.
"He's got a big decision to make. To play at the moment, he's gonna have to get vaccinated. It's as simple as that," added the former coach.
Novak Djokovic could lose No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev
Djokovic will lose 2,000 ATP points as he will not be able to defend his title at Melbourne Park. As a result, he could lose his No. 1 ranking to either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.
If either Medvedev or Zverev wins the Grand Slam, the Serb will be dethroned from the top position in the ATP rankings.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Djokovic currently has 11,015 points, while Medvedev sits on 8935 and Zverev is further back on 7970.