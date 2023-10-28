In an awkward turn of events during the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinal, Holger Rune was made to correct the chair umpire after the latter mistook him for Casper Ruud.

Rune edged past Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6) in a closely fought quarterfinal encounter on Friday, October 27. The Dane got off to a flying start as he secured the opening set in a flash. He broke Etcheveryy twice and sent ten winners down the Argentine's court to push him on the back foot.

Etcheverry fought back in the following set as his serve remained unchallenged and Rune committed five unforced errors.

The duo were inseparable in the final set. Holger Rune saved two break points and his opponent saved three to send the set into a tiebreak. Eventually, the top seed crossed the line with a dead netcord going in his favor and Etcheverry double-faulting on match point.

The World No. 6 will take on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime next for a spot in the final.

Another person on the court who was apparently under as much pressure as the two youngsters on Friday was the chair umpire. During a conversation with Rune, the official misidentified him as Norway's Casper Ruud.

"Most of the time you're good Casper," said the chair umpire.

To this, an unimpressed Rune replied:

"I'm not Casper."

Expand Tweet

Rune and Ruud share an interesting history, owing to their controversial French Open encounter in 2022.

Holger Rune: "I was super lucky at the end"

Holger Rune

Holger Rune praised Tomas Martin Etcheverry after the Friday encounter during his on-court interview.

"It was super difficult and Tomas has played great all tournament and had a super season. It was a fun match to play," the Dane said.

The 20-year-old then admitted to being fortunate with the dead netcord going in his favor before his opponent double-faulted.

"I was super lucky at the end, I have never had as much luck in my life. Of course I am happy to win but I feel for him as I know how it feels myself when these kind of things happen. I am happy with my level. It was a tough match physically, so I am proud of myself," Holger Rune said.

Rune will next clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has dropped only one set in his last three encounters at the Swiss Indoors Basel. It will be his fourth encounter against the Canadian. The Dane currently leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime's sole victory against Rune came last year at the finals of the same tournament.