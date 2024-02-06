"Holger Rune hasn’t even made a Slam SF, this is a joke" - Dane joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & others in '6 Kings Slam' exhibition amuses fans

Holger Rune's inclusion in the '6 Kings Slam' exhibition match, alongside top tennis players such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, has amused several tennis fans online.

On Monday, February 5, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia announced that the exhibition match will be held in Riyadh in October this year. The event will feature Djokovic, Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Rune.

This event signifies Saudi Arabia's growing presence in the world of tennis. The country has been engaging in discussions with the ATP regarding potential investments in the sport, which will be facilitated by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Furthermore, there have been rumors that the WTA Finals could be relocated to Saudi Arabia in the future. These speculations gained traction following the successful hosting of the ATP NextGen Finals in Jeddah last year. If the rumors turn out to be true, it will further solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a prominent destination for top-tier tennis events.

Saudi Arabia is seemingly aiming to create a strong tennis culture within its borders given their foray into tennis by attracting top players and hosting tournaments. The '6 Kings Slam' is the latest addition to their growing catalog of events.

The inclusion of Holger Rune in the lineup, however, left tennis fans perplexed and they took to social media to express their opinions on the same. One fan was astounded to find the Dane's name on the list, considering he has never even reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam.

"Bro Rune hasn’t even made it to a grand slam semifinal this is a joke. Why isn’t it Tsitsipas? Then there is 2 big 3, 2 little 3, and 2 new gen. Tsitsipas has at least made it to a grand slam final," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan joked that Rune's inclusion must have been a mistake.

"Who let my man Rune in, bro thinks he on the team," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

A brief look at Holger Rune's 2024 season so far

Holger Rune at the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune's 2024 season has been a rollercoaster ride thus far. It all kicked off at the 2024 Brisbane International, where he defeated the likes of Max Purcell, Alexander Shevchenko, James Duckworth, and Roman Safiullin, to propel himself to the final.

However, Rune faced a formidable adversary in the form of Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated him 7-6(5), 6-4 to clinch his ninth ATP Tour title. He then had a lackluster performance at the Australian Open.

The Dane beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, but his journey came to an end in the following match when he faced wildcard Arthur Cazaux. The Frenchman defeated him 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Holger Rune last played at the 2024 Open Sud de France. He began his campaign in Montpellier with a victory over Pablo Llamas Ruiz (7-5, 6-2). Continuing his winning streak, the former World No. 4 defeated Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals, securing a 7-6(6), 6-4 win.

Rune's journey took an unexpected turn in the semifinals when he faced off against Borna Coric. Despite initially dominating the match with a 6-3, 4-1 lead, the 20-year-old was forced to retire due to an injury to his right forearm.

