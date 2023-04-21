Holger Rune recently featured in an ATP promotional video where he stated his desire to meet tennis legend Roger Federer again. The Danish star also talked about wanting to attend a Dua Lipa concert and much more.

During the interview, Holger Rune was asked to name a tournament he aspired to win. Without hesitation, he expressed his desire to win the Australian Open. In addition to his passion for tennis, Rune also disclosed his interest in cooking and his eagerness to pick it up as a new hobby.

Rune then shared his love for music and his desire to attend a Dua Lipa concert. He insisted that he wishes to visit Latin America and explore its rich culture. The Dane also expressed his curiosity about trying new foods, particularly fish.

About meeting Roger Federer again, Holger Rune said:

"I would like to meet Roger Federer again. I met him once, but like, I want to meet him real."

In a previous conversation with Gio Journal, Rune stated that Roger Federer is the most "elegant" player he has ever seen.

Rune had an incredible opportunity to practice with Federer during the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals. Unfortunately, he never had the chance to compete against the Swiss legend. Despite this, Rune expressed that playing against Federer would be incredibly inspiring for him.

"Roger Federer. I practiced with him at the Nitto finals in 2019 but never played a match against him. He is the most elegant player I have ever seen on a tennis court so I think I would be very inspired by playing against him," Rune said.

Holger Rune backs the idea of an ATP 500 tournament in Scandinavia after his and Casper Ruud's success

Holger Rune at the 2023 BMW Open

The recent success of Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, as well as other players from the Scandinavian region, has sparked the notion of organizing an ATP 500 tournament in either of the two players' countries.

World No. 7 Rune from Denmark and World No. 3 Ruud from Norway have both solidified their positions in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. Additionally, Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Sweden's Mikael Ymer are also currently ranked within the Top 50, holding the 40th and 50th spots, respectively.

Noticing the success of Scandinavian and Finnish tennis players, Danish journalist Emilie proposed the concept of an ATP 500 event to be held in the region.

“4 players from the region (Scandinavia and Finland) are sitting in Top 50 on ATP World ranking,” Emilie wrote on her Instagram story. “I think it’s so cool and we really should have at least one 500 event in Denmark or in Norway.”

Holger Rune backed the journalist’s idea by reposting her views on his Instagram story.

Holger Rune's Instagram story

It remains to be seen if an ATP 500 event will be held in Scandinavia in the future.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes