"Hopefully this will never, ever, ever happen again" - Ons Jabeur on players being unable to practice at new WTA Finals stadium

Ons Jabeur recently shared her thoughts on players being unable to practice at the new WTA Finals stadium before the start of the event.

The 2023 WTA Finals will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Last month, it was revealed that the WTA had allocated a staggering $6 million towards the construction of a new stadium exclusively for the Finals. It was reported that the stadium will have a capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 spectators and will also have a couple of practice courts.

However, the event organizers were unable to complete the stadium on time, depriving the players of the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the venue before the tournament commenced.

During the pre-tournament press conference, Ons Jabeur shared her thoughts on the delayed completion of the stadium. She expressed her disappointment, stating that she had anticipated the stadium to be ready a couple of days earlier, allowing her to have more time to practice.

However, she graciously acknowledged and thanked the construction team for their efforts in building the stadium.

"I mean, obviously as a player, I wish that the stadium was ready couple of days before in order to have a better preparation and everything." Jabeur said. "But, yeah, I don't want to take the effort that the construction team had done for the past six weeks, I guess. I know they done a lot of hard work. I want to thank them for that."

The Tunisian expressed her hope that such incidents never occur again in the future.

"I'm not very happy that this is the first day we hit on the stadium. This is such a big event. We should have been able to be ready and hit on the court. Yeah, hopefully this will never, ever, ever happen again. Like ever..." Ons Jabeur added.

Ons Jabeur reveals why she and husband Karim Kamoun chose Halloween as their wedding anniversary

Ons Jabeur speaking to the press

Ons Jabeur revealed the reasoning behind her and her husband, Karim Kamoun's decision to choose Halloween as their wedding anniversary. She also talked about their unique costume traditions.

Jabeur began dating Kamoun in 2013 and the couple tied the knot in 2015. The former professional fencer, who has a master's degree in sports science, joined the Tunisian's team as a fitness coach in 2017.

During the same press conference, Ons Jabeur expressed her thoughts on potential Halloween costumes for this year. She contemplated the idea of dressing up as something truly frightening, humorously revealing that her husband's costumes have often left her scared.

"You know, Halloween is my anniversary, too, yeah. We did it on purpose. We like everybody to dress up for our anniversary. I would be... I should be scary, right? Why are you laughing? He's super scary. I dress up like him. Sometimes he scare the sh*t out of me," she said while laughing.

The former World No. 2 also sought recommendations from the local media for a scary Mexican character to incorporate into her costume.

"I don't know. I'm peaceful. I don't know. What's scary here in Mexico? I know you guys celebrate the dead," she said.

After a journalist suggested "La Catrina", the renowned Mexican skull design, Ons Jabeur wholeheartedly embraced the concept.

"Sure, sounds scary. I go with that. I have no idea what you guys said, but I go with it," she added.