Hours after Angelique Kerber, Ashleigh Barty also welcomes her 2nd child Jordan

Former Australian player Ashleigh Barty welcomed her second child, Jordan, hours after Angelique Kerber announced the news of her second child, Ben's birth. Barty and her husband, Garry Kissick, already share a son, Hayden, whom they welcomed in 2023.

Ashleigh Barty, who held the No. 1 rank for 121 weeks, forged one of the most successful careers in a short time. She won three Grand Slam titles in singles at the Australian Open (2022), French Open (2019), and Wimbledon (2021) and doubles at the US Open in 2018. Having retired from tennis in 2022, Barty stays associated with the sporting domain as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia and sometimes plays invitational matches.

Besides that, the 29-year-old often spends quality time with her husband, Garry Kissick, and son Hayden, who graced the couple's life in 2023. In recent news, she welcomed her second child, daughter Jordan, and posted the first photo of the baby on Instagram, captioning:

"Welcome to the world, Jordan 💕You are loved unconditionally, and we are so grateful to have you in our arms, gorgeous girl."

The news came after former German player Angelique Kerber welcomed her second child, Ben, as posted on her Instagram handle.

"Welcome to our family Ben. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude now that you're finally in our arms. You are already so deeply loved, and we can't wait to watch you grow and discover this beautiful world with us.”

When Ashleigh Barty retired, she was the top-ranked player. In her autobiography, My Dream Time, the Australian detailed that she lost motivation after winning Wimbledon.

Ashleigh Barty had ended her possible tennis comeback after her first son's birth in 2023

Barty at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Ashleigh Barty gained wide recognition for her serving skills and often ranked as the WTA Tour's leader in aces and percentage of service points won. She left a legacy in the sport that still resonates, but when the question of her comeback arose, she ended speculation and shared that she lacks the time to train and wants to create fresh memories with her baby, Hayden.

"I don’t have the time. I don’t have the time to train, I don’t have the time to prepare, & I have so many great memories out on this court, & now I just get to create new memories. I’m certainly not coming out of retirement. Pat may be more likely, than me."

Barty peaked at No. 5 in the doubles ranking and amassed 12 titles, including one at a Grand Slam.

