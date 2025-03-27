Retired former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's inclusion in Charleston Open entry list sets internet abuzz, tournament clarifies

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was surprisingly included on the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open entry list, scheduled for next week. However, after the development set the internet abuzz, the tournament organizers calmed things down by explaining the glitch.

The Charleston Open's website showed Barty as the first name on the players list for the 2025 season. It also indicated that the Aussie was receiving a wildcard into the WTA 500 event.

Several X accounts, including sports journalist Christopher Clarey, shared a screenshot of the news. Sharing an image of the Charleston Open's website, he wrote:

"Just checked out the 2025 player field for the @CharlestonOpen.. Quite a surprise. Must be an error but it did get me dreaming"

Many fans excitedly shared the news and questioned if it was true, but the event's organizers quickly shut this down. They shared an explanation of the situation on X, confirming that it was a mistake, writing:

"Looks like our new website got a little too excited and accidentally listed Ashleigh Barty as a wildcard recipient. We promise the only surprises moving forward will be on the court! 🎾"

Expand Tweet

The Charleston Open is the first event of the clay court season in the WTA calendar and will follow the Miami Open.

Three-time Grand Slam champ Ashleigh Barty announced retirement days before her 26th birthday - "I am spent"

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open | Credit: Photo via Getty Images

In March 2022, in an emotional interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, Ashleigh Barty announced that she did not have the physical drive to continue playing tennis at the top level.

"It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say... But I’m so happy, and I’m so ready. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent."

Barty was destined for greatness since her junior days, as she won the Wimbledon junior title at 15. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut in 2012, but until the 2018 US Open, she could not move past the third round barrier. However, she claimed the 2019 French Open title and won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 Australian Open.

Barty eventually retired as the World No. 1, winning 15 singles titles.

