"How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?" - Tennis fans react to US representative Claudia Tenney's petition to grant the Serb an exemption for US Open

Novak Djokovic’s US Open saga took a new turn this week after US representative Claudia Tenney urged the government to grant the 21-time Grand Slam champion a 'National Interest Exemption' to enter the United States to participate in the Grand Slam tournament in New York City. Social media was abuzz with reactions to the petition by Tenney, which also called for the abolishment of the vaccine mandate.

As things stand, Djokovic will not be allowed to play in the US Open as the vaccine mandate restricts unvaccinated non-Americans from entering the country. Tenney claimed that restricting a player of the stature of Djokovic will hamper interest in the US Open, which is the premier tennis tournament in the world and has a positive diplomatic and economic impact on the country.

"I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether!" Claudia Tenney said in a tweet, attaching a letter which addressed her reasons.

Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO

The Serbian player said in a statement last week that he is preparing for the US Open with the hope of getting some room to enter the country. He posted a video of himself involved in an intense practice session on a hard court.

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions to Tenney's petition urging the US government and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to grant the 35-year-old a 'National Interest Exemption.'

One fan opined that dropping the vaccine mandate is not an issue, however, no athlete should receive such a major exemption.

"How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?? Please!!! Drop the mandate? Fine! Exception? NO!" said a post on Twitter.

Michelle Ramirez Fro @Ramirezmmrf @RepTenney How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?? Please!!! Drop the mandate? Fine! Exception? NO! @RepTenney How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?? Please!!! Drop the mandate? Fine! Exception? NO!

John Bailey @jdbailey_13



forget about the politics and health benefits and stuff of vaccine mandates... this isn't a national interest babe, US Open won't be any better with or without Djokovic it'll be the same either way, just let it go,



also no Djoko = maybe spot for American twitter.com/reptenney/stat… Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO ABSOLUTELY NOT.forget about the politics and health benefits and stuff of vaccine mandates... this isn't a national interest babe, US Open won't be any better with or without Djokovicit'll be the same either way, just let it go,also no Djoko = maybe spot for American ABSOLUTELY NOT.forget about the politics and health benefits and stuff of vaccine mandates... this isn't a national interest babe, US Open won't be any better with or without Djokovic 😅 it'll be the same either way, just let it go, also no Djoko = maybe spot for American 😅 twitter.com/reptenney/stat…

Meanwhile, another fan was happy to see a step being taken in favor of the Serb after a long-lasting debate.

"At least someone takes the step further," said another tweet.

Seth7Baxter @BaxterSeth7 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat… Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO At least someone takes the step further At least someone takes the step further 👍 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans to congresswoman Claudia Tenney's letter:

#whereispengshuai @lilyofthenally Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO Bending rules for Novak when he cries about being a victime .. if he plays I never want to hear a word from his fans ever again twitter.com/reptenney/stat… Bending rules for Novak when he cries about being a victime .. if he plays I never want to hear a word from his fans ever again twitter.com/reptenney/stat…

𝓝𝓪𝓭𝓪➁➁𝓲𝓬𝓪¹⁴ 🇺🇦 @Nadallica86 as if Biden wouldn't have other things to do these days lol Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO as if Biden wouldn't have other things to do these days lol twitter.com/RepTenney/stat… 😭 as if Biden wouldn't have other things to do these days lol twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

Afriyie 👓 @theafriyie_



Hoping for good news in the coming days 🏾 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat… Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO Bless you congresswoman Claudia! You've been very consistent in your support and fight to see Novak play the US Open.Hoping for good news in the coming days Bless you congresswoman Claudia! You've been very consistent in your support and fight to see Novak play the US Open.Hoping for good news in the coming days 🙏🏾 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

sp @stojanka_presl twitter.com/RepTenney/stat… Rep. Claudia Tenney @RepTenney Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO Thank you very much Mrs. Tenney. I hope that tennis will beat politics this time! Thank you very much Mrs. Tenney. I hope that tennis will beat politics this time! ❤️ twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

Claudia Tenney pushes for National Interest Exemptions for other unvaccinated members of the ATP as well, apart from Novak Djokovic

2021 US Open - Day 14

In her statement, US representative Claudia Tenney pointed out that while the Serbian tennis star cannot play in the tournament only because he is unvaccinated, the mandate allows American players to participate even if they are unvaccinated.

She urged concerned authorities to grand exemptions to all unvaccinated players of the ATP before dropping the mandate itself, which she termed 'ridiculous.'

"Even though several Americans who are unvaccinated will take part in the tournament this year, prominent players from around the world, including 'Novak Djokovic, will not be able to participate due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate instituted by President Joseph R. Biden."

"I strongly urge you to issue National Interest Exemptions for unvaccinated members of the Association of Tennis Professionals who otherwise meet the high standards of eligibility to compete in the U.S. Open," Tenney stated.

She also argued that since the Serbian player has contracted COVID twice, he has built a natural immunity against the virus, which protects him more than a virus does. Djokovic last contracted COVID-19 back in December 2021, as he stated in a document during the Australian Open controversy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far