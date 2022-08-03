Create
Notifications

"How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?" - Tennis fans react to US representative Claudia Tenney's petition to grant the Serb an exemption for US Open

Tennis fans react to a new twist in the Djokovic-US Open saga
Tennis fans react to a new twist in the Djokovic-US Open saga
Aayush Majumdar
Aayush Majumdar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 03, 2022 09:12 PM IST

Novak Djokovic’s US Open saga took a new turn this week after US representative Claudia Tenney urged the government to grant the 21-time Grand Slam champion a 'National Interest Exemption' to enter the United States to participate in the Grand Slam tournament in New York City. Social media was abuzz with reactions to the petition by Tenney, which also called for the abolishment of the vaccine mandate.

As things stand, Djokovic will not be allowed to play in the US Open as the vaccine mandate restricts unvaccinated non-Americans from entering the country. Tenney claimed that restricting a player of the stature of Djokovic will hamper interest in the US Open, which is the premier tennis tournament in the world and has a positive diplomatic and economic impact on the country.

"I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether!" Claudia Tenney said in a tweet, attaching a letter which addressed her reasons.
Today, I’m urging the Biden administration to issue a National Interest Exemption so that world renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic and any other international athlete can compete in the US Open. Biden should then DROP the ridiculous mandate altogether! (1/2) https://t.co/YGpUHutXoO

The Serbian player said in a statement last week that he is preparing for the US Open with the hope of getting some room to enter the country. He posted a video of himself involved in an intense practice session on a hard court.

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions to Tenney's petition urging the US government and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to grant the 35-year-old a 'National Interest Exemption.'

One fan opined that dropping the vaccine mandate is not an issue, however, no athlete should receive such a major exemption.

"How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?? Please!!! Drop the mandate? Fine! Exception? NO!" said a post on Twitter.
@RepTenney How on earth is Djokovic, or any other tennis player or athlete a National Interest Exemption?? Please!!! Drop the mandate? Fine! Exception? NO!
ABSOLUTELY NOT.forget about the politics and health benefits and stuff of vaccine mandates... this isn't a national interest babe, US Open won't be any better with or without Djokovic 😅 it'll be the same either way, just let it go, also no Djoko = maybe spot for American 😅 twitter.com/reptenney/stat…

Meanwhile, another fan was happy to see a step being taken in favor of the Serb after a long-lasting debate.

"At least someone takes the step further," said another tweet.
At least someone takes the step further 👍 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans to congresswoman Claudia Tenney's letter:

Bending rules for Novak when he cries about being a victime .. if he plays I never want to hear a word from his fans ever again twitter.com/reptenney/stat…
😭 as if Biden wouldn't have other things to do these days lol twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…
Bless you congresswoman Claudia! You've been very consistent in your support and fight to see Novak play the US Open.Hoping for good news in the coming days 🙏🏾 twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…
Thank you very much Mrs. Tenney. I hope that tennis will beat politics this time! ❤️ twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…
@RepTenney last i checked, serbians weren’t your constituents. stay tf out of tennis.
@potus Please listen to the science, Sir. This is so utterly deplorable for those of us that wish to see our champion compete. I doubt there is a healthier individual the world over. @ITFTennis @VP @usopen @usta #LetNovakPlay twitter.com/RepTenney/stat…

Claudia Tenney pushes for National Interest Exemptions for other unvaccinated members of the ATP as well, apart from Novak Djokovic

2021 US Open - Day 14
2021 US Open - Day 14

In her statement, US representative Claudia Tenney pointed out that while the Serbian tennis star cannot play in the tournament only because he is unvaccinated, the mandate allows American players to participate even if they are unvaccinated.

She urged concerned authorities to grand exemptions to all unvaccinated players of the ATP before dropping the mandate itself, which she termed 'ridiculous.'

"Even though several Americans who are unvaccinated will take part in the tournament this year, prominent players from around the world, including 'Novak Djokovic, will not be able to participate due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate instituted by President Joseph R. Biden."
Also Read Story Continues below
"I strongly urge you to issue National Interest Exemptions for unvaccinated members of the Association of Tennis Professionals who otherwise meet the high standards of eligibility to compete in the U.S. Open," Tenney stated.

She also argued that since the Serbian player has contracted COVID twice, he has built a natural immunity against the virus, which protects him more than a virus does. Djokovic last contracted COVID-19 back in December 2021, as he stated in a document during the Australian Open controversy.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...