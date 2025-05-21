How did "mediocre" Novak Djokovic surpass Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal as the GOAT: Patrick Mouratoglou gives reasons

Patrick Mouratoglou laid out the reasons that played key roles in making Novak Djokovic the greatest player of this generation, even though he was always behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of technique. The Serb, however, is the only one out of the three to still be competing at the pro level.

Considered the GOAT of tennis. Djokovic has won a total of 99 ATP titles, including 24 Grand Slam victories and an Olympic Gold Medal. He has also spent 428 weeks as World No. 1 and holds the record for the longest reign in that spot.

Irrespective of his unbelievable numbers, the legendary tennis coach believed that the 37-year-old did not have any such technical strength in his game that would give him an edge over Federer or Nadal's playing styles. Speaking on the podcast Bartoli Time, he said:

"If you are really observant, compared to the other two players[Federer and Nadal] , it's terrible to say, but he [Novak Djokovic] is almost mediocre. He does everything very well, but in reality, he doesn't have strong shots. There was nothing in his tennis that made people think he could become even half of what he eventually became..." he said.

However, Mouratoglou added that the differentiating factor between him and the others was his mental strength and the power to believe in himself.

"but mentally, his self-confidence, ambition, attention to detail made him the greatest of all," he added.

Djokovic has made a new addition to his coaching team and will look to make a strong comeback in the 2025 French Open.

Novak Djokovic adds Dusan Vemic to his coaching team

Novak Djokovic has a new coaching member- Source: Getty

After his split with Andy Murray earlier this month, Novak Djokovic announced that he has added a familiar accomplice to his coaching team, Dusan Vemic. He, along with Boris Bosnjakovic, will guide the Serb in his Geneva Open and Roland Garros campaigns, as of now.

Vemic had been a supporter and friend of Djokovic for a long time and had also worked with him in many of his tournaments as an assistant coach and hitting partner. During the press interaction ahead of the Geneva Open, he said:

"Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic will share that role for the next couple of tournaments, and then we'll see... I'm not in any rush to choose; I'm happy with these guys."

Djokovic also announced that he wasn't on a hunt for a permanent coach at this point and was happy to be with the people he had already worked with.

